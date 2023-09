HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Falls can be dangerous at any age, but as we get older, a fall can quickly become an even bigger problem.

This Friday is Fall Prevention Awareness Day. Successful Aging expert Linda Pritchett appeared on the FOX8 Morning News to tell us why this is the perfect time for older adults to look around the house to find hidden fall risks.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.