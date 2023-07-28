HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — July and August are traditionally the hottest months of the year here in North Carolina.

The heat can take a toll on anyone, but it can be especially hard on older adults.

In this week’s Successful Aging, we turned to the folks at AARP for five ways to stay safe outdoors this time of year.

First, If you have to be outdoors, time it so that you go outside early in the morning or late in the evening. Those will be the coolest parts of the day.

You may still need to take frequent breaks to cool off.

Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. That’s important so you don’t get dehydrated, but if you have a heart condition and are watching your fluid intake, talk to your doctor about the best way to hydrate.

Make sure you dress for the heat. Lightweight and light-colored clothing is best. Even if you’re only planning to be outdoors long enough to pick some tomatoes and cucumbers, dress appropriately. Light colors will also help you spot any ticks you may pick up outdoors.

This is a big one: keep taking your medications. Some medications can increase your risk of a heat-related illness or may increase your risk of sunburn. You’ll likely see that warning on your medication bottle.

Discuss that with your doctor or pharmacist to find out the safest way to be out in the sun, but don’t stop taking your medication.

Finally, watch for signs of a heat-related illness. In heat exhaustion, you’ll have heavy sweating, cold, clammy skin and weakness. In heat stroke, you’ll have no sweating, a fast pulse, dizziness and nausea.

If you have any of those symptoms, get to a cool place and call for medical help.

