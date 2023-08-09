WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Rick Cusson found his craft around a lath.

“A lot of times I don’t know when I start exactly what it’s going to look like ’til I’m finished,” said Rick, who first started working with wood in shop class. “The teacher gave me an A-minus on it. That got me psyched up to work harder after that.”

Now, in his later years, turning wood has turned into a business. he makes everything from pens, ornaments, hummingbird houses and rolling pens.

“I just love to do it,” he said as he etched the ends of a rolling pen on one of his many laths. “This one was my Christmas present to myself last year.”

It’s an art that Rick hopes more of our youth will pick up.

“It’s a shame they don’t have shop class and stuff in schools now,” Rick said. “It’s a good thing … and they need to teach people to do it.”

You can find Rick and his work on Facebook.