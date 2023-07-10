WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Leo Rucker doesn’t work a day when he’s got his paintbrush in hand.

“No, this ain’t a job for me,” he said. “My wife would tell you that, my friends, my family, well, they say, ‘You are crazy. You need to get a real job.'”

His talent started early with a career mostly focusing on portraits. In recent years, his canvas has turned to murals.

“I’ve been doing this for 30-something years,” Rucker said. “The opportunity presents itself.”

His mural work can be found across Winston-Salem, but his recent project hits close to home.

“Everybody on this wall will be Atkins [School] alumni,” he said, working across the street from the original Atkins High School with the faces of community leaders. “I actually grew up here. My parents moved to this area from Lexington when I was five years old.”

His work is always doing its job with people stopping to take pictures and asking about the faces of those who made a difference.

“We don’t really realize how many people pay attention to what we do until they realize how [the mural] helps them understand the richness of a community that they live in,” he said.

