ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Jen Mauney started putting puzzles together a few years ago.

“I accidentally fell into it, and I just fell in love with it,” she said. “I’ve done everything from 500 pieces to 1500 pieces.”

They’ve helped her find rest from the pressures of law enforcement.

“From rough days at work or a lot of stuff on my mind, it really helps me to decompress,” she said.

The joy for Jen doesn’t end when the pieces come together. She then frames them to hang in her home.

“Every room has one or two,” she said.

Most puzzles are of her favorite places or memories.

“The challenge … definitely keeps you sharp,” she said.

Patience, beauty and memories, coming together one piece at a time.