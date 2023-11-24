RURAL HALL, N.C. (WGHP) — It takes months of work and hundreds of people to bring together a live Christmas drive-thru.

“It brought everybody together, it didn’t make no difference who you were or what you did for a living,” said Barry Poe who helped start the program in 1982 and has continued serving the program ever since. “When you can see the story portrayed with real people, you can read all these stories, but when it’s acted out in front of you it gives it a new perspective.”

Under the December night sky at Jefferson Christian Church in Rural Hall the Story of Christ is told through the work and hands of 200 actors and volunteers. People drive through different scenes, some included live animals, to witness the story from the comfort of their vehicle. Over the years the weather elements have created challenges in keeping the actors warm and sometimes dry from the rain or snow. But the weather has never kept them from moving forward.

“The tomb scene, this is my favorite scene. That’s why I always build it.” said Arnold Booth who not only builds a scene, but he plays a disciple in The Last Supper scene. “It’s just my contribution and plus too, the fellowship of being around my fellow Christians that’s the best part.”

The program is a gift from the church to the community that is performed every other Christmas.

“It means a lot to the community,” said pastor Steve Cook. “I’ve been getting calls all day from people saying hey are you going to do your live nativity.”

Many volunteers are behind the scenes, busy sewing costumes, feeding the volunteer actors and carrying for their children in the nursery. Over the years the program has expanded, new sets created with special effects. This year they are offering a hayride for people to enjoy the drive-thru.

“It’s a huge gift for the community,” said Poe. “But a tremendous unification gift for the church.”

The Jefferson Christmas Drive-Thru runs from Thursday November 30th through Sunday December 3rdstarting at 7pm.

The program is free.

Jefferson Christian Church is located at 8200 Jefferson Church Road in Rural Hall.