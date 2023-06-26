PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Coley Hooker has a lot of bright ideas. The retired long-time educator keeps himself busy turning someone’s trash into an illuminated treasure.

It’s a lifelong lesson he learned from his dad.

“We grew up not sitting around wasting time,” he said. “You had to do something, and you do something that has some value in it, so I make lamps.”

Staying busy has kept him going now into his mid-nineties. He turns coffee pots, bowling pins and fire hydrants into lamps.

“[Bowling Pins] are the hardest to do,” he said. “You have to bore this hole, and it has to go straight.”

He donates the bowling pins to help raise money for groups like those fighting cancer.

Much of the items he uses are someone else’s trash that he sees still has potential.

“It’s just fun picking up stuff, making something out of it,” he said.

Bowling ball lamps will be given away as prizes at the upcoming Strike Out Hunger Event, benefiting Greensboro Urban Ministries Food Pantry, on Sept. 23 at Triad Lanes in Greensboro.