PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people start thinking about Christmas in July. For Keith Kiger, he’s thinking about Christmas and Easter in July.

“My dream was to have the Christmas story and the Easter story together,” said Kiger from his home workshop where he makes cornhole boards and nativities that don’t stop at Christmas. “I just dreamed it up to expand the nativity to include Easter.”

His nativity model includes the traditional birth story but once you turn it around, it tells the Easter story.

“This is something I love,” he said. “I love God, so why can’t I use my talent to tell his story?”

Everything except for the figurines is handmade using wood, large popsicle sticks, paper mâché and paint.

His first version was a Mother’s Day gift for his mom with his latest one being created for a friend fighting cancer.

“I don’t even know what to call it to be honest with you,” he said. “‘Hope’ … Maybe that’s what the title of this is: ‘Hope.'”

Kiger’s Cornhole Boards can be reached at (336) 692-6068 or kigeroo@hotmail.com