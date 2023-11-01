CANA, Va. (WGHP) — Just outside of Cana, Virginia, people flock to orchard country this time of year for the fall color and fresh apples.

“We just love coming to the mountains to get apples,” said one visitor, Betty, and her sister-in-law Sue who drove from Asheboro, a 200-mile round trip, for fresh apples at Flemings Orchards.

The family-run orchard on Wards Gap Road was started by Ray Fleming more than 35 years ago.

“Born and raised in an orchard,” he said. “I grew up in … orchard farming, and my daddy always taught me to be good to people.”

The apples here come in all colors and flavors. Many favorites you won’t find in the stores.

Ray says it’s more than apples that have folks coming back each year. It’s the people.

“Fellowshipping. That’s what the world needs more of,” he said. “We enjoy the people. I like people.”

Fleming Market will be selling apples until the seasonal harvest is all gone.

You are encouraged to call to see which varieties are left before making the trek.