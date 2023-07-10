DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Myra Jane Price is happily living in the past.

“I am a spinner. I am spinning wool from our sheep,” she said recently at the Southeast Old Threshers Reunion. “This is the beginning right here. Without this, there’s no clothes. We’re still in animal skins.”

She uses a treasured piece of the past which goes by many names: spinner, walking wheel and great wheel.

“Living history just helps make history real, so it’s worth studying,” said Price, who uses thread to make a variety of fabrics we find in our daily lives. “You’re at the end of making the thread, but you’re only at the beginning of making a garment.”

The newly created material is then brought together in another piece of the past: a loom.

“Once you get the loom set up, you get your bobbins ready, and you just work away,” Price said.

Time can get away from you when you see the strength and simplicity of how life used to be.

“I come from a generation of hard workers,” she said. “Learning the roots of where it all began … I just think it’s wonderful to live history.”