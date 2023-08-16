BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Helen Key doesn’t have any kids, but here in Washington, everyone calls her “mom.”

“That’s fine. They can call me that,” Helen said. “I’m the oldest one here, and I’ve been here the longest.”

Helen says for 33 years, she’s been in the back of an old gas station on John Small Avenue serving up her famous cheese biscuits at Mom’s Grill.

“You’ve got to get the right cheese,” she said. “We use sharp cheddar and the love that we put in to making it.”

Folks come from all over to order cheese biscuits with their favorite breakfast additions like bacon, eggs or sausage.

“We ain’t McDonald’s, but you can have it mostly your way,” she said.

Some travelers order frozen boxes of cheese biscuits to take back home.

“Saturday mornings the line is … to the door,” she said. “People will put in orders for boxes to take to Florida, New York, Detroit.”

Everyone in town knows her and knows she’s the hardest worker you’ll ever find. She’s here almost every day of the week. She hasn’t had a vacation in years, and she doesn’t plan to slow down.

“As long as I know I’m doing what I can and treating people right, that’s all that matters to me,” she said.

For Helen, it’s more than cheese and biscuits. It’s about the people who call her “mom.”

“Saying something or doing something to make somebody’s day. That’s what it’s about,” she said.

If you’re heading that way, Mom’s Grill is located at 1041 John Small Ave., Washington, North Carolina, and open every day of the week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.