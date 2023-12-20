GERMANTON, N.C. (WGHP) — This Saturday marks the 200th anniversary of the publishing of the classic poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

“This is a poem, so it flows almost like a song,” said Hayley Cox to her fourth-grade students at Germanton Elementary School. “It wasn’t originally called ”Twas The Night Before Christmas.’

Originally called “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Moore, the poem gave birth to many of the Saint Nicholas stories and Christmas traditions children love today.

Over the years, it’s been rewritten and adapted to different regions and cultures like “Hillbilly Night Afore Christmas,” which celebrates the Appalachian culture.

“In this book, they call [the reindeers] smokey bears,” Cox said as she read to the class.

Each year, Cox assigns her students to adapt their own version of the classic.

The imagination of the students brings Santa to life, arriving at the beach on a flying boat or racing around the track in a race car that’s being pulled by NASCAR drivers.

“It’s just a fun way to learn about a Christmas classic,” she said. “I hope it inspires them to be creative writers.”