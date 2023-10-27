DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Tim Love never let go of two things he learned as a kid: art and biking.

“Being … outside of the lines of life … gives you so much freedom and so does art,” Love said. “It’s the same way with illustration … I can get lost in an illustration.”

He has found a way to merge them both. He packs them into the small world of Instagram.

“I hope they make people smile,” he said. “That’s the greatest enjoyment.”

His whimsical work mostly captures the life of cycling and some well-known riders.

The graphic artist and designer by day finds freedom in his work using an Instagram pen name, which is his name spelled backward, @mitevol.

“When I was a kid, riding my bike looking for photos,” Love said. “It was two freedoms for me. I could escape whatever was going on at the time, and it still holds true today.”