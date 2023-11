DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dale Davis is proof we all have talent.

No matter your age, it’s never too late to learn a new craft.

Davis left behind graphic art for wood art and carpentry. He makes everything from chainsaw carvings to jewelry boxes.

He recently hand-crafted wooden Moravian stars that have captivated people.

It’s time here in his workshop with the wood and his faith that he finds himself.

You can find Dale Davis on Facebook under The Odd Knot Woodworks.