(WGHP) — If you missed the FOX8 Roy’s Folks with Chad Tucker December Special at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, you’re in luck.
The full special is presented in the player above.
by: Dolan Reynolds
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dolan Reynolds
Posted:
Updated:
(WGHP) — If you missed the FOX8 Roy’s Folks with Chad Tucker December Special at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, you’re in luck.
The full special is presented in the player above.
FOX8 News Anchor/Reporter
Chad Tucker anchors the FOX8 4:00 News and hosts the award-winning series "Roy's Folks," which he inherited from former anchor Roy Ackland. The series introduces you to some of the most interesting people across the Piedmont Triad and North Carolina.
Contact: Chad.Tucker@wghp.com
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now