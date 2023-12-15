KING, N.C. (WGHP) — Saturday marks 60 years since WKTE-AM signed on-the-air in the foothills of the Piedmont.

“Whenever I first started here, everything was turntables or cassettes,” said Station Manager Rodney Booth who has been the voice of WKTE for decades now. “Everything is computerized now.”

Booth started when he was a teenager in 1983.

“I was still in high school,” he said. “I could just do weekends then.”

Over the years, he’s done it all from serving as a disc-jockey to being an engineer.

“It was exciting to go back there and light up the tubes every morning,” said former Station Manager Chuck Webster who began his lifelong career in broadcasting at WKTE in 1965. “I was playing rock and roll.”

Over the years, the station has changed formats to country, gospel, bluegrass and is now back playing some of those rock and roll songs of the sixties as a beach music station.

“You had to be a little odd to be in this business,” Webster said. “You’re sitting in here at 5:30 and 6 in the morning, talking to four walls.”

A number of people got their start in broadcasting at the radio station including FO8’s Chad Tucker. He started working at WKTE when he was just 12 years old.

“He had to get a worker’s permit when he first started because he was so young,” Booth said. “He was here about a week, and I could tell he had it.”

Before he could get a driver’s license, Tucker’s mother and grandmother would drive him there early weekend mornings to sign-on.

“I always wanted to get into television,” Tucker said. “At the time, many television broadcasters started in radio, so I called my hometown station up, and Rodney gave me a chance.”

He worked the weekends through high school as a disk-jockey.

“We have thousands of beach music listeners who tune in now on the radio and over the web,” Booth said. “The station still signs off at sunset, but it continues 24/7 online.”

While newer technology keeps the station on-air today, the staff has held on to a lot of the original equipment. The sound boards and mics from decades ago are still working along with much of the original music, including vinyl.

Radio stations like WKTE have stayed popular because they remain the heartbeat of many communities.

“You can call here, and the guy on the radio will answer the phone and talk with you,” Webster said. “It’s very much personal.”

Live radio with your neighbor is why WKTE has been broadcasting strong for 60 years now.