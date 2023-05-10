WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Jimmy Durham holds a very important position at Redeemer School.

“I love this school,” said Durham, the school janitor. “That’s the first thing I said when I started working here.”

Durham says he feels right at home and the students and staff agree.

“I say, ‘Hey, if there is something that needs to be done, I’ll do it,” he said.

But it’s what he does beyond keeping the school clean that has staff and students cheering him on in a recent surprise celebration.

“You are upbeat, helpful, hard worker, kind, generous,” said Jen Sanders with Tripp’s Heroes. “You are a hero. We celebrate and honor you.”

The group, named after Jen’s late husband who always found goodness in everyday people, works to honor those like Durham who spread kindness every day.

“He’s just always so upbeat and happy, and it makes you smile whenever you see him,” said Amy Jeffers, who nominated Durham. “He would just jump in and help with things that weren’t even his job.”

Jimmy’s giving heart includes being the assistant basketball coach, sharing his love of chess, Arabic and teaching students kindness with his actions.

“I’ve been raised. If there’s something to do, and you’re capable of doing it, just do it,” Durham said.