(WGHP) — Fall is such a sweet time of year. We’re celebrating all your favorite flavors of fall on this Recipe Wednesday at To Your Health Bakery in Winston-Salem.

S’mores tea latte

a tablespoon of chads chai smore tea steeped in 1/2 c water

steamed milk

2 tbs sugar

2 tsp cocoa

1/2 tsp vanilla

Mix the hot tea with the sugar, cocoa, and vanilla with a whisk until smooth. Add in your steamed milk and enjoy!

Praline Pancakes

2 cups flour

1/4 c sugar

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 3/4 c buttermilk

2 eggs

3 tbsp melted butter or oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp nutmeg

2 c pecans toasted with 2 tbsp butter and 2 tbsp brown sugar

Mix the dry ingredients. Mix the wet ones separately. Mix the two until just combined and make sure to not overmix the batter. Fold in the pecans. Lightly oil them on medium-low heat and cook the pancakes until golden brown. Top with syrup and more pralines

Pumpkin Muffins

1 bag of To Your Health Bakery Vanilla Cake mix

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp clove

1 tsp nutmeg

Streusel for topping (see next recipe)

Prepare your vanilla mix. Add in your pumpkin puree and spices and mix until combined. Scoop into lined cupcake tin and top with streusel

Apple Pie Bars

Streusel

3 3/4 c flour

1.5 c brown sugar

4.5 c rolled oats

1 box butter

Filling

10 apples, cubed

1 c sugar

1.5 c water

2 tbsp cinnamon

1 tsp clove

1/2 lemon, squeezed

Simmer your apples, sugar, water, cinnamon, clove, and lemon until tender but still firm. You don’t want to overcook your apples or they will become mushy. Make your Streusel by combining the dry ingredients and then cutting in your butter until it’s in pea sized chunks. Pat half of it down into a 12×18 pan. Pour your Apple mixture in the pan on top and cover with the remaining streusel. Bake at 425 for 15 to 20 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the liquid bubbling on the edges of the pan. Allowed to cool and enjoy!

Buttercream Frosting

2 sticks of unsalted butter

1 tbs vanilla extract

4 cups of powdered sugar

splash of milk for desired consistency

Mix together your butter and vanilla extract until smooth. Add in your powdered sugar and then milk as necessary. Mix on low for 5 to 10 minutes or until frosting is very smooth and fluffy.