WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re whipping up some sweet treats for summer.

Shannon Smith stopped by Cupcake Cuties Cafe and Bakery for the recipes.

Shark Bite Cupcakes

Vanilla Cake Mix

Strawberry Jam

White Icing

Blue Food Coloring

Follow the recipe on the box to make vanilla cupcakes. Use a piping bag and tip, to squeeze some strawberry jam into the cupcake. Use a few drops of blue food coloring to dye the white icing to the color of ocean blue. Pipe or spread onto the cupcake. Use fondant or a paper cut out to create a shark fin to top the cupcake.

Key Lime Shooters

Crust:

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

½ stick melted butter and ¼ cup sugar.

Mix together and press into the bottom of a small glass or shooter cup.

Filling:

Make whipped cream.

Add 1 can of sweetened condensed milk. Fold together.

Add ½ cup key lime juice until fully combined.

Pipe filling on top of crust. Chill for 3 hours.

Top with additional whipped cream.

Watermelon Cake

Maker buttercream icing:

1lb butter softened

16 oz powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla

Beat with other ingredients until smooth

Separate the icing into piping bags. Dye the icing with gel food colorings (lime green, red, hot pink, black)

Use your favorite cake recipe in a 6-inch cake pan.

Once cool, cut the cake layer in half.

Stand upright and put icing between them.

Pipe a white center with green on one side and pink and red on the other. Pipe black seeds on the pink part.

Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Cones

Bake waffle cones for 5 minutes and let cool

Make whipped cream

2/3 c sugar

splash of vanilla

1 qt heavy cream and mix until whipped cream forms.

Make Strawberry Shortcake Crunch Mixture

In a food processor, combine 1 stick melted butter, 1 box 6 oz strawberry Jello, 20 golden Oreos.

Drizzle cones with white chocolate then sprinkle strawberry crunch mixture on top when wet.

Filling for the cones:

Beat 2 blocks softened cream cheese, splash of vanilla, and 1 c sugar until smooth. Fold in whipped cream. Fill the cones with the mixture. Place sliced strawberries on top with more strawberry crunch.