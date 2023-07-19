WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re whipping up some sweet treats for summer.
Shannon Smith stopped by Cupcake Cuties Cafe and Bakery for the recipes.
Shark Bite Cupcakes
- Vanilla Cake Mix
- Strawberry Jam
- White Icing
- Blue Food Coloring
- Follow the recipe on the box to make vanilla cupcakes.
- Use a piping bag and tip, to squeeze some strawberry jam into the cupcake.
- Use a few drops of blue food coloring to dye the white icing to the color of ocean blue.
- Pipe or spread onto the cupcake.
- Use fondant or a paper cut out to create a shark fin to top the cupcake.
Key Lime Shooters
Crust:
- 2 cups graham cracker crumbs
- ½ stick melted butter and ¼ cup sugar.
- Mix together and press into the bottom of a small glass or shooter cup.
Filling:
- Make whipped cream.
- Add 1 can of sweetened condensed milk. Fold together.
- Add ½ cup key lime juice until fully combined.
- Pipe filling on top of crust. Chill for 3 hours.
- Top with additional whipped cream.
Watermelon Cake
Maker buttercream icing:
- 1lb butter softened
- 16 oz powdered sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla
Beat with other ingredients until smooth
Separate the icing into piping bags. Dye the icing with gel food colorings (lime green, red, hot pink, black)
Use your favorite cake recipe in a 6-inch cake pan.
Once cool, cut the cake layer in half.
Stand upright and put icing between them.
Pipe a white center with green on one side and pink and red on the other. Pipe black seeds on the pink part.
Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Cones
- Bake waffle cones for 5 minutes and let cool
- Make whipped cream
- 2/3 c sugar
- splash of vanilla
- 1 qt heavy cream and mix until whipped cream forms.
Make Strawberry Shortcake Crunch Mixture
In a food processor, combine 1 stick melted butter, 1 box 6 oz strawberry Jello, 20 golden Oreos.
Drizzle cones with white chocolate then sprinkle strawberry crunch mixture on top when wet.
Filling for the cones:
Beat 2 blocks softened cream cheese, splash of vanilla, and 1 c sugar until smooth. Fold in whipped cream. Fill the cones with the mixture. Place sliced strawberries on top with more strawberry crunch.