GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re celebrating the cinnamon roll. October 4th is National Cinnamon Roll Day.

We stopped by Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie in Greensboro for some expert advice on making homemade cinnamon rolls.

Making the dough:

Make sure the dough has doubled in size for each proof

Proofing rolls overnight is best.

Bread Flour gives you a fluffier roll.

Cinnamon Filling

3 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup packed light or dark brown sugar

2 Tablespoon cinnamon

Combine all ingredients in the mixing bowl. Stir until smooth.

Cream Cheese Icing

4 ounces – cream cheese at room temperature

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter softened

2/3 cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 cup whole milk

Mix cream cheese and butter together until smooth. Slowly add powdered sugar and then add vanilla extract & whole milk.

Sweet Icing

2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 – 6 Tablespoons heavy cream

Combine all ingredients in the bowl. Mix until smooth.