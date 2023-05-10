WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This Mother’s Day, surprise your mom with homemade goodies.

The experts at Dewey’s Bakery showed us some easy treats and beautiful sweets you can make for your mom.

Decorating tips:

I recommend using good-quality food colorings when decorating cakes. Americolor food coloring is recommended.

Making sure you have a good consistency for your icing. The icing should be pretty smooth and soft. If your icing is thick and is pulling your cake once you are icing it, add a little bit of milk or heavy cream to loosen it up, a little bit at a time. If you add too much, add more powdered sugar to bring back the consistency.

Sprinkles are always a good accent to add to any cake. When picking the right sprinkles, I recommend that it flows with your theme. My go-to sprinkles are always gold or silver, just adding a little bit really makes the cake pop!

When designing cakes, it’s always fun to have creative freedom. Just have fun with it!

Recipes:

Chocolate-covered Oreos.

12 Oreos

1 ½ cup semi-sweet chocolate, melted. (You may also use candy melts in any color)

1/4 cup white chocolate or candy melts

popsicle sticks or lollipop sticks, optional

Sprinkles of your choice

Directions:

On a sheet pan, place parchment paper down with your Oreos. With your popsicle sticks or lollipop stick, add it to each Oreo, this will make it easier to dip. Melt your chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl in 30-second increments. Once your chocolate is melted you may add your coconut oil. Dip your Oreos one at a time. This would be the time to add your sprinkles if you’d like because the chocolate is wet. This is the part where you can be creative add anything you’d like! Add a drizzle, oreo crumbs, etc. Have fun and be creative!! Once all of your oreos are dipped you can place them in the refrigerator to help the chocolate to harden.

Chocolate Covered strawberries

Strawberries, washed and dry

Candy melts of your choice.

2 tsp coconut oil, optional

Toppings of your choice. (Oreo crumbs, mini chocolate chips, sprinkles, edible glitter, etc)

Directions:

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper, this will be where you place your strawberries after dipping. Melt your candy melts in a microwave-safe bowl. I recommend in 30-second increments. Dip your strawberries one at a time and place them on a sheet pan. Once dipped add your toppings if you would like. If you would like to add a drizzle, let your base layer dry for a few minutes until it’s no longer shiny, Once its no longer shiny you may add your drizzle. Place in the refrigerator after all the strawberries are dipped for a few minutes to let the chocolate harden.