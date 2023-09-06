DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It may not feel like fall outside, but it is two weeks away.

So on this Recipe Wednesday, we’re giving you a sweet taste of the season including pumpkin, apple and maple bacon. Cupcake Cuties Cafe and Bakery in Winston-Salem shows us these recipes.

Maple glazed sugar cookies

Your favorite sugar cookie recipe

Maple syrup

Bacon

Flaked sea salt

Pecans

Leaf cookie cutter

Powdered sugar

Melted butter

Roll and cut out your favorite sugar cookie recipe into leaf cookies. Let cool completely. Bake bacon in the oven after glazing them with maple syrup, after it is drained and cooled cup into tiny pieces. Toss pecans in maple syrup and bake for 10 minutes. When it comes out of the oven sprinkled with flaked sea salt. Take maple syrup, powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon of melted butter and make a glaze. Dip the front of each cookie into the glaze and add the bacon and pecans on one side. Let set for 15 minutes.

Maple bacon cupcake

Maple syrup

Bacon

Maple cupcakes

Powdered sugar

Milk

Butter

Piping bag

Piping tip

Prepare your favorite vanilla cupcake recipe, adding maple extract. Glaze bacon with maple syrup and bake until crispy. After cooling chop into pieces. Add 2 sticks of butter, 16 ounces of powdered sugar and beat well in a stand mixer or with a hand mixer. Add milk gif a smooth consistency and add 1 teaspoon of maple extract to the icing. After cupcakes cool pipe with icing and drizzle maple syrup and top with chopped bacon.

Apple Crumble Bread

Bread

1 cup of sugar

2 cups of all purpose flour

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 egg

1 cup of milk

1/3 cup of butter, melted

2 large apples, peeled & grated

Crumble topping

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

4-6 tablespoons of slightly melted butter

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Glaze

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1-2 tablespoons milk

Preheat oven to 350. Grease bread loaf pan. In one bowl combine dry ingredients. In another bowl combine eggs, milk & butter until just combined. Gradually add dry mixture to wet until just moist. Fold in the grated apple. Combine crumble topping with a fork until it’s crumbly. Pour 1/2 of mixture into pan, then sprinkle with 1/2 of crumble topping. Repeat with the rest of batter & crumble. Bake for 60 minutes.

Pumpkin stacked cupcakes

Bake mini and regular size orange colored cupcakes

Vanilla orange-colored buttercream icing

Vanilla green colored buttercream icing

Pretzel stick

Stack the large cupcake upside down with a mini cupcake on top upside down. Using the piping bag pipe the orange icing on it and pipe stems and leaves on the top with a pretzel (broken) stick on top. Resembles a stacked pumpkin cupcake.