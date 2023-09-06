DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It may not feel like fall outside, but it is two weeks away.
So on this Recipe Wednesday, we’re giving you a sweet taste of the season including pumpkin, apple and maple bacon. Cupcake Cuties Cafe and Bakery in Winston-Salem shows us these recipes.
Maple glazed sugar cookies
- Your favorite sugar cookie recipe
- Maple syrup
- Bacon
- Flaked sea salt
- Pecans
- Leaf cookie cutter
- Powdered sugar
- Melted butter
Roll and cut out your favorite sugar cookie recipe into leaf cookies. Let cool completely. Bake bacon in the oven after glazing them with maple syrup, after it is drained and cooled cup into tiny pieces. Toss pecans in maple syrup and bake for 10 minutes. When it comes out of the oven sprinkled with flaked sea salt. Take maple syrup, powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon of melted butter and make a glaze. Dip the front of each cookie into the glaze and add the bacon and pecans on one side. Let set for 15 minutes.
Maple bacon cupcake
- Maple syrup
- Bacon
- Maple cupcakes
- Powdered sugar
- Milk
- Butter
- Piping bag
- Piping tip
Prepare your favorite vanilla cupcake recipe, adding maple extract. Glaze bacon with maple syrup and bake until crispy. After cooling chop into pieces. Add 2 sticks of butter, 16 ounces of powdered sugar and beat well in a stand mixer or with a hand mixer. Add milk gif a smooth consistency and add 1 teaspoon of maple extract to the icing. After cupcakes cool pipe with icing and drizzle maple syrup and top with chopped bacon.
Apple Crumble Bread
Bread
- 1 cup of sugar
- 2 cups of all purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon of baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- 1 egg
- 1 cup of milk
- 1/3 cup of butter, melted
- 2 large apples, peeled & grated
Crumble topping
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 4-6 tablespoons of slightly melted butter
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
Glaze
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1-2 tablespoons milk
Preheat oven to 350. Grease bread loaf pan. In one bowl combine dry ingredients. In another bowl combine eggs, milk & butter until just combined. Gradually add dry mixture to wet until just moist. Fold in the grated apple. Combine crumble topping with a fork until it’s crumbly. Pour 1/2 of mixture into pan, then sprinkle with 1/2 of crumble topping. Repeat with the rest of batter & crumble. Bake for 60 minutes.
Pumpkin stacked cupcakes
- Bake mini and regular size orange colored cupcakes
- Vanilla orange-colored buttercream icing
- Vanilla green colored buttercream icing
- Pretzel stick
Stack the large cupcake upside down with a mini cupcake on top upside down. Using the piping bag pipe the orange icing on it and pipe stems and leaves on the top with a pretzel (broken) stick on top. Resembles a stacked pumpkin cupcake.