HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re spicing up your winter dinner menu without destroying your diet.

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill shows Shannon Smith a Mexican menu on the lighter side.

Chicken Soup

Ingredients

1 lb of boiled chicken in 62 oz of water

2 oz garlic

6 oz onions

2 oz cilantro

1/2 avocado

4 oz pico de gallo

4 oz Mexican rice

Procedure

Bring the chicken to a boil, seasoned with salt and ground garlic. Add onions, tomatoes and cilantro Once the chicken soup is ready add some to a big bowl Then you put the Mexican rice, pico de gallo and the avocado chopped into pieces.

Hawaiian Chicken

Ingredients

8 oz grilled chicken breast

6 oz grilled onions

2 slices of grilled pineapple

4 oz grilled mushrooms

2 oz of cheese

Procedure

Marinate the chicken with garlic, salt, pepper and chili powder Add butter to the chicken to cook it on the grill Cook onions and mushrooms until they are caramelized Take 2 slices of pineapple in syrup and put them on the grill until they are caramelized When the chicken is cooked, the grilled onion and grilled mushrooms are put on top along with the pineapple Grated cheese is added to melt in the oven for 1 minute

Papa Mixta

Ingredients

1 large baked potato

8 oz grilled chicken

4 oz Pico de gallo

1/2 Avocado slices

2 oz Cheese dip

Procedure

Bake the large potatoes for 10 minutes in the oven Season the chicken with ground garlic, pepper, chili powder and butter Cook the chicken on the grill for 5 minutes Once the chicken is cooked, add it on top of the potato (cut the potato into 3 pieces) along with the pico de gallo, avocado and cheese dip

Taco Loco Salad

1 large Flour shell

8 oz of Mexican chicken

4 oz of lettuce

2 oz tomatoes

2 oz Sour cream

2 oz Shredded cheese

Procedure

Fry the flour tortilla for 2 minutes until it’s golden brown Cook Mexican chicken with peppers, onions, tomatoes, pepper, salt, garlic and cumin Add the Mexican chicken to the shell Then add the lettuce, the cream, the tomatoes and the grated cheese You can add black beans, guacamole or pico de gallo