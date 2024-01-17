HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re spicing up your winter dinner menu without destroying your diet.
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill shows Shannon Smith a Mexican menu on the lighter side.
Chicken Soup
Ingredients
- 1 lb of boiled chicken in 62 oz of water
- 2 oz garlic
- 6 oz onions
- 2 oz cilantro
- 1/2 avocado
- 4 oz pico de gallo
- 4 oz Mexican rice
Procedure
- Bring the chicken to a boil, seasoned with salt and ground garlic. Add onions, tomatoes and cilantro
- Once the chicken soup is ready add some to a big bowl
- Then you put the Mexican rice, pico de gallo and the avocado chopped into pieces.
Hawaiian Chicken
Ingredients
- 8 oz grilled chicken breast
- 6 oz grilled onions
- 2 slices of grilled pineapple
- 4 oz grilled mushrooms
- 2 oz of cheese
Procedure
- Marinate the chicken with garlic, salt, pepper and chili powder
- Add butter to the chicken to cook it on the grill
- Cook onions and mushrooms until they are caramelized
- Take 2 slices of pineapple in syrup and put them on the grill until they are caramelized
- When the chicken is cooked, the grilled onion and grilled mushrooms are put on top along with the pineapple
- Grated cheese is added to melt in the oven for 1 minute
Papa Mixta
Ingredients
- 1 large baked potato
- 8 oz grilled chicken
- 4 oz Pico de gallo
- 1/2 Avocado slices
- 2 oz Cheese dip
Procedure
- Bake the large potatoes for 10 minutes in the oven
- Season the chicken with ground garlic, pepper, chili powder and butter
- Cook the chicken on the grill for 5 minutes
- Once the chicken is cooked, add it on top of the potato (cut the potato into 3 pieces) along with the pico de gallo, avocado and cheese dip
Taco Loco Salad
- 1 large Flour shell
- 8 oz of Mexican chicken
- 4 oz of lettuce
- 2 oz tomatoes
- 2 oz Sour cream
- 2 oz Shredded cheese
Procedure
- Fry the flour tortilla for 2 minutes until it’s golden brown
- Cook Mexican chicken with peppers, onions, tomatoes, pepper, salt, garlic and cumin
- Add the Mexican chicken to the shell
- Then add the lettuce, the cream, the tomatoes and the grated cheese
- You can add black beans, guacamole or pico de gallo