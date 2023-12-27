WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Say cheers to the New Year!
On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re ringing in 2024 for a special toast.
Shannon Smith shows us a few recipes at The Katharine Brasserie and Bar in Winston-Salem.
French 75
- 1oz Citadel Gin
- .5oz Lemon Juice
- Shake together and strain into your champagne flute
- Top with your Champagne or Prosecco
- For a non-alcoholic option, use Lyres Gin and FRE Brut to replace gin and Champagne.
Hugo Spritz
- Build into your Collins Glass
- Add your ice
- 1oz St. Germain
- 4-5 mint leaves
- Top with your Champagne or Prosecco
- Add edible Purple Glitter
- Garnish with Lime
Holiday Spritz
- Equal Parts Fever Tree Grapefruit soda & Prosecco
- Garnish with Cranberry