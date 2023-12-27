WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Say cheers to the New Year!

On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re ringing in 2024 for a special toast. 

Shannon Smith shows us a few recipes at The Katharine Brasserie and Bar in Winston-Salem.

French 75

  • 1oz Citadel Gin 
  • .5oz Lemon Juice
  • Shake together and strain into your champagne flute
  • Top with your Champagne or Prosecco
  • For a non-alcoholic option, use Lyres Gin and FRE Brut to replace gin and Champagne.

Hugo Spritz

  • Build into your Collins Glass
  • Add your ice
  • 1oz St. Germain
  • 4-5 mint leaves
  • Top with your Champagne or Prosecco 
  • Add edible Purple Glitter
  • Garnish with Lime

Holiday Spritz

  • Equal Parts Fever Tree Grapefruit soda & Prosecco
  • Garnish with Cranberry