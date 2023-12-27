WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Say cheers to the New Year!

On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re ringing in 2024 for a special toast.

Shannon Smith shows us a few recipes at The Katharine Brasserie and Bar in Winston-Salem.

French 75

1oz Citadel Gin

.5oz Lemon Juice

Shake together and strain into your champagne flute

Top with your Champagne or Prosecco

For a non-alcoholic option, use Lyres Gin and FRE Brut to replace gin and Champagne.

Hugo Spritz

Build into your Collins Glass

Add your ice

1oz St. Germain

4-5 mint leaves

Top with your Champagne or Prosecco

Add edible Purple Glitter

Garnish with Lime

Holiday Spritz

Equal Parts Fever Tree Grapefruit soda & Prosecco

Garnish with Cranberry