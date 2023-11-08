(WGHP) — With the holidays here, we will welcome friends and family into our homes. In addition to the big Thanksgiving meal, we often have to feed our guests breakfast or brunch.

That’s what we’re working on this Recipe Wednesday. Shannon Smith shows us some delicious dishes to serve all your guests.

Fancy Scrambled Eggs Bar

Each person can customize

8 eggs, lightly beaten

¼ cup milk

2 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. shallots, finely chopped

¼ cup sun dried tomatoes, chopped

¼ cup chopped mushrooms

Dash garlic powder

3 oz. cream cheese, cut into cubes

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1. Whisk together eggs and milk. Set aside.

2. Heat butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallots, tomatoes, mushrooms, and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper. Cook and stir until vegetables are soft, about 6 minutes.

3. Add egg mixture and cook without stirring until eggs begin to set on the bottom.

4. Sprinkle cream cheese evenly over egg mixture and draw a spatula across the bottom to form large curds. Cook until eggs are firm but still moist and cheese is melted. Remove from heat and serve immediately. Season with more salt and pepper if desired.

Apple Pie Pancakes with Vanilla Butter Maple Syrup

A sweet treat for all

1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons light brown sugar, packed 1 teaspoon baking powder 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves 1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup whole milk 1 large egg 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup peeled and grated apple

Butter or margarine for skillet- butter burns more easily

Vanilla Maple Syrup 1/2 cup maple syrup, warmed

¼ cup butter, melted 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or the scrapings of 1 vanilla bean

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and salt.

2. To a medium bowl add milk, egg, melted butter and vanilla. Stir until thoroughly combined.

3. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, and mix with a spatula or large spoon until just combined. Should be a little lumpy.

4. Fold in the grated apple until just combined.

5. Preheat griddle or skillet over medium heat; brush with 1 1/2 teaspoons of butter or margarine. Scoop ¼ cup of batter onto hot skillet. Cook for 2 minutes until bubbles form on the surface of the pancakes; flip over and reduce heat a little. Cook this side until golden brown. Transfer pancakes to a baking sheet and keep warm while you make the rest- adding margarine to the cooking surface as needed.

Vanilla Maple Butter Syrup –Stir together the syrup, butter and vanilla to serve over pancakes. Makes 7-8 pancakes.

Source: Adapted from averiecooks.com

Disney Kona Café Tonga Toast

Fun for the kids

1 slice sourdough bread, cut 2-3” thick

1/2 banana

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 large egg

1/4 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Oil for frying

Whipped butter if desired

Maple syrup if desired

1. Cut a 1 ½-2” pocket in one side of the bread slice.

2. Cut banana piece in half lengthwise- or slice into rounds. Stuff pieces into the bread pocket and press bread to close.

3. In a shallow dish, combine sugar and cinnamon.

4. In a medium bowl, whisk together egg, milk, and vanilla until well blended.

5. In a large saucepot or Dutch oven, heat about 4 inches of oil to 350°F.

6. Dip stuffed bread into egg mixture, allowing it to soak for 1 minute and coating all sides.

7. Fry in hot oil until lightly browned, turning to brown both sides.

8. Drain on paper towels. Roll in cinnamon sugar and serve with whipped cream and syrup (if desired). Makes one large serving.

Source: Restaurant Secret Cookbook

Make-Your-Own Greek Yogurt Bowls

Greek yogurt breakfast bowls your way

2 cups vanilla or honey

Greek yogurt (you can stir in a little in a little cinnamon or protein powder to the yogurt)

1 cup granola

¼ cup fresh blueberries

½ cup almonds or walnuts

¼ cup diced fresh pineapple

1 cup mandarin orange segments

1 cup banana slices Cacao nibs

2 Tablespoons honey or maple syrup

Flax seed for garnish

1. Add a layer of yogurt to the bottom of 2 serving bowls.

2. Add sections of blueberries, nuts, pineapple, mandarins, bananas, cacao nibs as desired.

3. Add drizzle of honey or syrup to the top. Sprinkle with flax seed. Makes 2 large servings.

Source: Renea Myers

Fall Harvest Muffins with Apples, Bananas and Pumpkin

A healthy-ish breakfast on the run

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup applesauce

1/2 cup brown sugar, or to taste

2 large bananas, mashed

3/4 cup pumpkin puree

2 carrots, grated

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup all-purpose or white wheat flour

1/2 cup instant oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1. Preheat oven to 375° F. Place 24 muffin liners in mini muffin pans or use 8 liners in a standard muffin pan.

2. In a mixing bowl, cream together the butter, applesauce, and brown sugar until smooth.

3. Mix in the mashed bananas, pumpkin, carrots, and eggs.

4. Stir in the flour, oats, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt until just combined.

5. Spoon the batter equally into the prepared muffin cups.

6. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 9 to 10 minutes for minis and 18-20 for standard muffins.

7. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack. Makes 24 mini muffins or 8 standard.

Source: Adapted from momenvy.co