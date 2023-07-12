WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re making the perfect summer side dishes for your backyard barbecue or cookout.

These are quick, easy and full of flavor. Shannon Smith stops by East of Texas in Winston-Salem to show us how to make them!

Summer Herb Pesto Pasta Sauce:

½ cup Basil leaves

½ cup Mint Leaves

3 large cloves garlic

½ cup walnuts or pine nuts

1 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon Salt

½ cup liquid from canned garbanzo beans

Purée All ingredients together until a smooth paste is formed.

Herb Pasta Salad

1 lb pasta (fun shapes are best!); cooked, drained and cooled

1 can drained garbanzo beans

1 cup Feta

½ cup Kalamata olives

½ cup Grape Tomatoes

¼ cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes

Toss all ingredients together with Summer Herb Pesto Pasta Sauce

Street Corn Salad

4 ears fresh summer corn, cooked and cut off the cob

½ red onion pickled in white vinegar and salt

½ cup mayo

½ cup crumbled queso fresco

2 tablespoon Tajin

¼ cup fresh chopped cilantro leaves

Toss all ingredients together and chill well before serving. Top with fresh cilantro

Easy Rum Punch

2 oz Dark Rum

2 oz Pineapple Juice

Juice of 1 lime

Splash of Grenadine

Soda Water

Mix Rum, Pineapple Juice and Lime Juice. Pour over ice and top with Grenadine and Soda Water. Serve with a wedge of fresh lime and fresh pineapple garnish.