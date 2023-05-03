KING, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re getting ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Shannon Smith stops by Mi Pueblo in King to learn how to cook a feast for your fiesta!
Ceviche Mixto
Ingredients
- 10 fresh shrimp
- 1 tilapia fillet
- 5 limes
- 5ml salt
- 4 oz tomatoes
- 4 oz onions
- 2 oz cilantro
- Fresh jalapeño (garnish)
- Avocado
- Cucumber
Directions
- Cut the shrimp and the tilapia fillet into small squares
- Add the juice of the lemons and the salt
- Let it rest for 10 minutes and then add the other ingredients.
Chicken Tinga
Ingredients
- 2.5 lb cooked chicken breast
- 16 oz onions
- 16 oz tomatoes
- 4 oz butter
- 5ml salt
- 5ml chicken flavor
- 10ml ground garlic
- 2.5ml cumin
- 2.5ml oregano
- 4 oz chipotle pepper in sauce
Directions
- Shred the chicken into small strips
- In a pan add the butter and the ingredients such as onion and tomato
- Let it cook and add the chipotle chili sauce along with the shredded chicken. Let cook for 5 minutes
Fish tacos
Ingredients
- 1 lb haddock fish fillet
- 8oz Flour
- 8 oz Panko bread crumbs
- 5ml salt
- 5ml ground garlic
- 10ml old bay seasoning
- 5ml ground pepper
- 2 eggs
- .5 oz baking powder
- 16 oz beer
Chipotle cream sauce
- 8 oz mayonnaise
- ½ lime juice
- 5 ml old bay seasoning
Directions
- Cut the fish into strips
- Put the other ingredients in a bowl, mix them well
- Add the fish to the mixture and fry it
Guacamole regional
Ingredients
- 5 avocados
- 3 spoons of chopped tomatoes
- 3 spoons of chopped onions
- 3 spoons of fresh cilantro
- 1 chile serrano pepper (chopped)
- 2 fried chili pepper (chile de árbol)
- 5ml salt
- 5ml ground garlic
- ½ lime juice
Directions
- Cut the avocados in half, remove the pulp and cut it into small squares
- Put the ingredients in a bowl, add the lemon juice, salt and ground garlic.
- Stir all the ingredients, serve with flour tortilla chips