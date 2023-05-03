KING, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re getting ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.  

Shannon Smith stops by Mi Pueblo in King to learn how to cook a feast for your fiesta!

Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto from Mi Pueblo

Ingredients

  • 10 fresh shrimp
  • 1 tilapia fillet
  • 5 limes
  • 5ml salt
  • 4 oz tomatoes
  • 4 oz onions
  • 2 oz cilantro
  • Fresh jalapeño (garnish)
  • Avocado
  • Cucumber

Directions

  1. Cut the shrimp and the tilapia fillet into small squares
  2. Add the juice of the lemons and the salt
  3. Let it rest for 10 minutes and then add the other ingredients.

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga (Mi Pueblo)

Ingredients

  • 2.5 lb cooked chicken breast
  • 16 oz onions
  • 16 oz tomatoes
  • 4 oz butter
  • 5ml salt
  • 5ml chicken flavor
  • 10ml ground garlic
  • 2.5ml cumin
  • 2.5ml oregano
  • 4 oz chipotle pepper in sauce  

Directions

  1. Shred the chicken into small strips
  2. In a pan add the butter and the ingredients such as onion and tomato
  3. Let it cook and add the chipotle chili sauce along with the shredded chicken. Let cook for 5 minutes

Fish tacos

Fish tacos (Mi Pueblo)

Ingredients

  • 1 lb haddock fish fillet
  • 8oz Flour
  • 8 oz Panko bread crumbs
  • 5ml salt
  • 5ml ground garlic
  • 10ml old bay seasoning
  • 5ml ground pepper
  • 2 eggs
  • .5 oz baking powder
  • 16 oz beer

Chipotle cream sauce

  • 8 oz mayonnaise
  • ½ lime juice
  • 5 ml old bay seasoning

Directions

  1. Cut the fish into strips
  2. Put the other ingredients in a bowl, mix them well
  3. Add the fish to the mixture and fry it

Guacamole regional

Guacamole (Mi Pueblo)

Ingredients

  • 5 avocados
  • 3 spoons of chopped tomatoes
  • 3 spoons of chopped onions
  • 3 spoons of fresh cilantro
  • 1 chile serrano pepper (chopped)
  • 2 fried chili pepper (chile de árbol)
  • 5ml salt
  • 5ml ground garlic
  • ½ lime juice

Directions

  1. Cut the avocados in half, remove the pulp and cut it into small squares
  2. Put the ingredients in a bowl, add the lemon juice, salt and ground garlic.
  3. Stir all the ingredients, serve with flour tortilla chips