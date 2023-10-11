HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s National Apple Month and North Carolina orchards grow some of the best apples in the country.

Registered Dietician Lauren Mardeusz explains why you want to include apples in your daily diet as well as some apple recipes.

Apples are a delicious and versatile fruit and also a nutritional powerhouse. Packed with dietary fiber, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants, they offer numerous health benefits. Their high fiber content aids digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness, making them an excellent choice for snack time.

Moreover, apples are heart-healthy, helping to lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease, thanks to their abundant antioxidants. They also support blood sugar control and gut health, making them an ideal addition to a balanced diet.

Apples can be enjoyed in various ways, from simple snacking to enhancing both sweet and savory dishes. Whether you’re munching on them raw, adding them to breakfast, or incorporating them into desserts and salads, apples are a delightful and nutritious addition to your daily meals.

Apple Veggie Muffins

1 ¼ cups whole-wheat pastry flour

1 ½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

½ cup cooking oil

½ cup packed brown sugar

1 small apple, grated

½ cup grated carrots

½ cup grated zucchini

½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease muffin tins. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, oil, honey, brown sugar, apple, vegetables, and coconut. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture until just combined. Fill each muffin cup ¾ of the way up, and bake for 20 to 22 minutes.

Shaved Brussels Sprouts and Apple Salad

1 pound Brussels sprouts, shaved.

1 garlic clove, finely grated

2 tablespoons lemon juice

¼ cup finely grated Parmesan

Salt

Pepper

1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced

1 tart apple, sliced thin

1 cup Walnuts

3 tablespoons olive oil

Place Brussels Sprouts in a large bowl with garlic, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, ¼ cup Parmesan and season with salt and pepper. Massage leaves until they are all evenly coated.

Add walnuts, fennel, apple to brussels sprouts and toss to coat. Add olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with shavings of Parmesan.

Braised Red Cabbage with Apples

1 large red cabbage, 2 to 2½ pounds, quartered, cored and cut crosswise in thin strips

2 tablespoons cooking oil

1 small onion, thinly sliced

2 tart apples peeled, cored and sliced

⅓ cup balsamic vinegar

Salt

Heat the oil over medium heat in a large, lidded skillet and add the onion. Cook, stirring, until just about tender, about three minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of the balsamic vinegar and cook, stirring, until the mixture is golden, about three minutes, then add the apples and stir for two to three minutes.

Add the Cabbage. Toss to coat thoroughly, then stir in another 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar, and salt to taste. Cover the pot, and cook over low heat for one hour, stirring from time to time. Add freshly ground pepper and salt to taste.

Baked Apples

4 large apples

4 lemon wedges (small)

3 to 4 teaspoons honey

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 cup/240 milliliters apple cider or juice

Ice cream, for serving

Center a rack in the oven and heat to 375. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil, and set a 9- or 10-inch glass pie dish on top.

Cut a small cap off the top of each apple, and set aside. Using a paring knife or corer, core the apples, making sure not to go all the way to the bottom. Cut away and reserve about ½ inch of peel around the tops of the apples. Rub the peeled portions of the apples with the lemon, squeezing a little juice into each opening.

Pour ½ teaspoon honey into the core of each apple. Cut the butter into 4 pieces, and top each apple with a pat. Put the caps back on the apples. Transfer the apples into the pie dish; pour in the cider or juice.

Bake the apples for 50 to 70 minutes. Check early and often, as you might need more or less time.

Let them cool for at least 15 minutes before serving. Top with ice cream.