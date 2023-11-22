WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The countdown is on to Thanksgiving. We’re showing you some delicious last-minute desserts on this Recipe Wednesday.

Shannon Smith stops by Cupcake Cuties and Bakery to try them out.

Pecan Pie Cobbler

2 rolled refrigerated pie crusts

2 ½ c brown sugar

½ melted butter + 1 TBSP

2 ½ c light corn syrup

4 t vanilla

6 eggs, beaten lightly

2 c chopped pecans + 1 ½ c for topping

Preheat oven to 425. Grease 9×13 pan. Roll out one pie crust and try to cover most of the bottom. Add the brown sugar, melted butter, corn syrup, eggs and vanilla to a large bowl. Mix well. Add the chopped pecans (2 cups) and mix well. Pour half of the mixture over the pie crust. Roll out the second crust and place it on top of the mixture. Brush the melted butter over the crust and bake for 15 minutes. Lower the oven temp to 350 and pour the remaining mixture over the cooked crust. Add the additional pecans and sprinkle on top. Bake for 30 minutes

Pecan Cream Pie

1 uncooked pie crust

1 c heavy cream

¼ c powdered sugar

2 8oz bars of cream cheese

½ c light brown sugar

¼ c maple syrup

1 ½ c finely chopped pecans

Cook and cool the pie crust. In a mixing bowl, add heavy cream and powdered sugar and beat until stiff peaks form. In a separate bowl, add the cream cheese, brown sugar, and maple syrup. Beat together until creamy with no lumps remaining. Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture. Stir in 1 cup of pecans. Pour mixture into pie crust. Sprinkled remaining pecans on top. Chill for 8 hours before serving.

Sweet Potato Cinnamon Roll Cake

Cake

3 cups flour

½ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp salt

1 c sugar

4 tsp baking powder

2 cups cooked sweet potato

1 ½ cups milk

2 eggs beaten

2 tsp vanilla

½ c butter melted

Topping

1 c butter softened

1 c brown sugar

2 Tbsp flour

1 Tbsp cinnamon

Glaze

2 cups powdered sugar

5 Tbsp milk

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350. Grease 9 x13 pan. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, sugar, salt, baking powder, and nutmeg. Whisk together. In another bowl beat sweet potatoes and milk until smooth. Add beaten eggs and vanilla until combined. Slowly add sweet potatoes to flour mixture, mixing until combined. Slowly stir the melted butter into the batter until combined. Pour batter into pan.

Mix all topping ingredients together until well combined. Drop evenly onto the batter and then swirl around with a knife. Bake for 30-35 minutes. Cool slightly and then add glaze

For the glaze, mix until smooth. Glaze warm cake.