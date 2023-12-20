WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — From cookies for Santa to homemade hot cocoa for friends, we’re showing sweet holiday treats to try this season.

Shannon Smith stops by To Your Health Bakery in Winston-Salem to show us how to make them.

Sugar Cookies

1 c butter

3/4 c sugar

1/2 c powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 egg

3 c flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

In a stand mixer cream together the butter and both sugars. Add in the vanilla and egg and mix until combined. Add in the flour, baking powder, and salt and mix until a dough forms. Flatten the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Roll out between two sheets of parchment paper to desired thickness (normally 1/4 in) and bake at 375 for 6 to 8 minutes. Allowed to cool if intending to decorate.

Cream Cheese Frosting

4 oz softened cream cheese

1 c unsalted butter

5 cups powdered sugar

1 tbs vanilla extract

Milk as needed

In a stand mixer, cream the butter cream cheese and vanilla extract together until fluffy. Add in the powdered sugar and mix on low speed, streaming in milk until you reach desired consistency.

Pound Cake Pinecones

1 c unsalted butter

2.5 c sugar

7 eggs, separated

1 tbs vanilla extract

1/4 tsp orange extract

3 c flour

1 tbs baking powder

1 c milk

1 tsp salt

Ganache

1 c chocolate chips

2 – 3 TBS warm milk

In a stand mixer, whipped together the butter and sugar until fluffy. Add in the seven egg yolks and vanilla extract and mix until combined. Add in flour, baking powder, and salt, mixing on low speed and streaming in the milk until everything is combined into a smooth batter. Line a cake pan and fill, bake at 350 for 45 minutes or until golden and tooth pick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool. Shape your pinecones by smushing the cake together into your desired shape and surround it with slivered almonds. Heat the milk and drop in your chocolate chips – let sit a minute and whisk to combine. Pour chocolate ganache on top to coat it and dust with powdered sugar. Enjoy!

Best Cocoa Ever

1 c milk

1 TBS cocoa

1 TBS sugar

1 tsp vanilla

Drop of peppermint extract (optional)

Christmas Tree Cupcakes

Ice Cream Cones

Cake mix of choice (we use To Your Health Bakery GF vanilla cake mix)

Prepare the cake mix, scoop into cupcake liners and bake as directed. Frost your cupcake and top with the ice cream cone. Color your frosting green and fill in a bag with a star tip. Fill in your tree circling around it and pipe ornaments or use sprinkles. Enjoy!