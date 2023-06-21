WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Kids are out of school for the summer. Parents know when kids are home, they seem to always want a snack.
On this Recipe Wednesday, we asked a Registered Dietician with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist to give us some healthy snack options for the summer.
Ranch Cucumber Chips:
- 3 small cucumbers
- 1 Tablespoon ranch seasoning, or more as needed
- Peel cucumber to preferred preference (or simply leave the skin on)
- Place cucumbers and dry ranch seasoning in a container with lid or ziptop bag.
- Shake until container until coated
Whipped Cottage Cheese Ranch Dip
- 2 cups Low-fat cottage cheese
- 1 Packet Ranch seasoning
Instructions
- Pour 2 cups cottage cheese into a blender or food processor.
- Add in the desired amount of ranch seasoning per personal preference
- Blend together until smooth and creamy
Summertime Fruit Roll-ups
Ingredients
- 8 rice paper summer roll wrappers available in the Asian section of most larger supermarkets
- 1 apple sliced in matchsticks
- Cantaloupe thinly sliced
- 1 peach
- 5 strawberries sliced
- Sprigs of mint
For the dip
- 3 tablespoons Plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoons honey, or agave
- A squeeze of lemon juice – or lime
- ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract
Instructions
- Prepare the fruit first and put into bowls.
- Half-fill a large bowl with warm water.
- Place one summer roll paper into the warm water for a few seconds to soften.
- Remove and carefully place it out flat on a large plate.
- Add desired fruit and mint (if using) over one side, then tuck the in top and bottom and roll. Put onto a plate with the folded side down. Repeat with the remaining fruit and rice papers.
- For the dip, mix all ingredients together.