WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Kids are out of school for the summer. Parents know when kids are home, they seem to always want a snack.

On this Recipe Wednesday, we asked a Registered Dietician with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist to give us some healthy snack options for the summer.

Ranch Cucumber Chips:

3 small cucumbers

1 Tablespoon ranch seasoning, or more as needed

Peel cucumber to preferred preference (or simply leave the skin on) Place cucumbers and dry ranch seasoning in a container with lid or ziptop bag. Shake until container until coated

Whipped Cottage Cheese Ranch Dip

2 cups Low-fat cottage cheese

1 Packet Ranch seasoning

Instructions

Pour 2 cups cottage cheese into a blender or food processor.

Add in the desired amount of ranch seasoning per personal preference

Blend together until smooth and creamy

Summertime Fruit Roll-ups

Ingredients

8 rice paper summer roll wrappers available in the Asian section of most larger supermarkets

1 apple sliced in matchsticks

Cantaloupe thinly sliced

1 peach

5 strawberries sliced

Sprigs of mint

For the dip

3 tablespoons Plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoons honey, or agave

A squeeze of lemon juice – or lime

¼ teaspoons vanilla extract

Instructions

Prepare the fruit first and put into bowls. Half-fill a large bowl with warm water. Place one summer roll paper into the warm water for a few seconds to soften. Remove and carefully place it out flat on a large plate. Add desired fruit and mint (if using) over one side, then tuck the in top and bottom and roll. Put onto a plate with the folded side down. Repeat with the remaining fruit and rice papers. For the dip, mix all ingredients together.