WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Kids are out of school for the summer. Parents know when kids are home, they seem to always want a snack. 

On this Recipe Wednesday, we asked a Registered Dietician with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist to give us some healthy snack options for the summer. 

Ranch Cucumber Chips:

  • 3 small cucumbers
  • 1 Tablespoon ranch seasoning, or more as needed
  1. Peel cucumber to preferred preference (or simply leave the skin on)
  2. Place cucumbers and dry ranch seasoning in a container with lid or ziptop bag.
  3. Shake until container until coated

Whipped Cottage Cheese Ranch Dip

  • 2 cups Low-fat cottage cheese
  • 1 Packet Ranch seasoning

Instructions

  • Pour 2 cups cottage cheese into a blender or food processor.
  • Add in the desired amount of ranch seasoning per personal preference
  • Blend together until smooth and creamy

Summertime Fruit Roll-ups

Ingredients

  • 8 rice paper summer roll wrappers available in the Asian section of most larger supermarkets
  • 1 apple sliced in matchsticks
  • Cantaloupe thinly sliced
  • 1 peach
  • 5 strawberries sliced
  • Sprigs of mint

For the dip

  • 3 tablespoons Plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoons honey, or agave
  • A squeeze of lemon juice – or lime
  • ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract

Instructions

  1. Prepare the fruit first and put into bowls.
  2. Half-fill a large bowl with warm water.
  3. Place one summer roll paper into the warm water for a few seconds to soften.
  4. Remove and carefully place it out flat on a large plate.
  5. Add desired fruit and mint (if using) over one side, then tuck the in top and bottom and roll. Put onto a plate with the folded side down. Repeat with the remaining fruit and rice papers.
  6. For the dip, mix all ingredients together.