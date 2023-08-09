JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Local farmers’ markets are full of fresh fruits and vegetables.

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by GTCC’s Culinary School in Jamestown to show us some new ways to serve them this summer.

Watermelon and Feta Salad with Fresh Spinach and a Blackberry Balsamic Glaze

Ingredients:

4 cups diced watermelon

2 cups baby spinach

1 cup crumbled feta

½ cup balsamic vinegar

½ cup blackberries

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Cook balsamic vinegar and blackberries together until the mixture begins to become thick. Chill. Mix the remaining ingredients together in a large bowl. Place ingredients on a plate. Drizzle with chilled glaze.

Farmers Market Lasagna

Ingredients:

2 cups assorted fresh vegetables, diced, sautéed, chilled.

1 cup assorted mixed cheeses

1 cup cottage cheese

1 egg

2 tbs fresh basil, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Small Flour Soft tortillas

Method:

Combine first 6 ingredients

Alternate layers of above ingredients and soft tortillas

Top with more cheese and bake at 350 degrees F for approximately 30 minutes (note: this is a great recipe to use up end pieces and extra vegetables you may have)

Salmon Doria

Ingredients:

2 6 oz salmon filets

1 medium cucumber peeled, deseeded, sliced in half moons

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoons diced onion or shallots

1 lemon

1 oz white wine

2 tbs whole butter

1 tbs chopped fresh basil (or dill)

2 tbs EVOO

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Sautee salmon filets in a hot pan in olive oil, season with S&P, remove from pan & keep warm. Sautee onion or shallots, add cucumbers and tomatoes, white wine/lemon, then melt butter, adjust with S&P and serve over salmon.

Peach Quesadilla

Ingredients:

1 large or 2 small freestone peaches diced

½ cup cream cheese softened

½ cup quesadilla cheese

2 tbs local honey

2 tbs whole butter

Pumpkin pie spice

4 tortillas

Whipped cream (½ cup whipping cream, 2 tbs powdered sugar, Dash vanilla whipped together)

Method:

Combine cheese, half the honey, a dash of spice and ¾ of the peaches together Divide above mix in half and place between two tacos Melt some butter in a sauté pan, add honey and some spice, cook quesadillas on both sides till crisp. Place on plates, top with whipped cream, remaining peaches and any berries if you like. Serve immediately.