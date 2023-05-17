GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re hosting the ultimate cookout with salads, sides, the main dishes and dessert.

Shannon Smith stopped by Culinary U of the Triad to show us the delicious menu. 

Watermelon Summer Salad

  • 2 cups diced watermelon
  • 1 cup diced tomatoes
  • 1 ½ cups diced English cucumber
  • ¼ cup fresh basil leaves, chiffonade
  • 2 cups baby arugula
  • ¼ Tbsp. freshly grated Parmesan or feta cheese crumbles
  • ½ tsp. or to taste flavored sea salt (I like Sriracha or smoky Sea Salt)
  • 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  1. In a medium bowl, combine watermelon, tomatoes, cucumber, basil, and arugula.
  2. Stir in cheese and salt.
  3. In a separate small bowl, whisk together vinegar and olive oil.
  4. Pour over salad and toss to coat.  Taste and adjust seasonings.

Asian kale salad with peanut vinaigrette

  • 1 bunch or small bag of fresh baby kale or Kale/Spinach mix
  • 1 small head of green cabbage
  • 3/4 cup shredded or grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries
  • Salt and pepper (I like kosher salt)
  • 1/4 cup peanuts (dry roasted or regular, just not raw)
  1. Chop kale (or spinach mixture) and cabbage.
  2. Chop cranberries and peanuts (rough chop)
  3. Shred Parmesan or use pre-shredded
  4. Combine greens, cranberries and Parmesan.
  5. Toss with dressing and garnish with chopped peanuts.  Serves 6.

Peanut Vinaigrette Salad Dressing

  • 1/8 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/8 cup sesame oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 tsp. minced fresh ginger
  • 1 3/4 Tbsp. rice vinegar
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. soy sauce
  • 3 tsp. honey
  • 1/4 cup peanuts or 2 tbsp. peanut butter
  • salt & pepper to taste (if needed)
  • 1 1/4 Tbsp. water
  • squeeze of fresh lime or lemon juice
  1. Finely chop peanuts in a chopper (or use Ziploc and heavy spoon to smash)
  2. In a blender combine olive oil, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, vinegar, soy sauce, honey, peanuts or peanut butter and juice.
  3. Blend on high speed until combined. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Rick & Renea’s Beefy Baked Beans

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. of 90/10 ground beef 
  • 1 cup sweet onion, diced
  • 2 (28-oz). can Baked Beans, drained and rinsed well
  • 1/2 cup Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce
  • 1/3 cup Ketchup
  • 1/2 cup Light Brown Sugar
  • 1/8-1/4 cup Worcestershire Sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. yellow mustard
  • Bacon, cooked and torn into 1” pieces

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground beef and onion until beef is browned and onion is softened, breaking up the beef with a wooden spoon or spatula as it cooks.
  2. In a large bowl, add the baked beans and cooked ground beef.
  3. Add barbecue sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce and mustard. Stir until well combined.
  4. Taste the mixture and adjust seasonings/sauces to your liking.
  5. Pour into a 2 qt. casserole baking dish, sprinkle bacon on top, and cover tightly with aluminum foil. Bake for 25 minutes.  Serve warm. 

Asian Grilled Chicken

  • 1 Tablespoon peanut butter
  • 1/3 cup hot water
  • 2 tsp. minced garlic
  • ½ cup rice vinegar
  • ½ cup soy sauce
  • 2 tsp. Hoison sauce
  • ¾ cup brown sugar
  • 2 tsp. sesame oil
  • ½ tsp. ground ginger or 1 ½ tsp. fresh ginger root
  • pinch red pepper flakes
  • 4 chicken breasts
  1. Place the peanut butter and water in a microwave-safe dish and heat for 45 seconds. Stir until smooth and combined.
  2. Place all ingredients except the chicken into a large covered bowl or plastic bag. Stir or squeeze to incorporate.
  3. Slice the chicken into desired-size pieces for grilling.  Add chicken to the marinade, cover and refrigerate for 4-12 hours.
  4. If using skewers: Soak wooden skewers in water for at least 30 minutes and thread chicken onto skewers.
  5. Grill the chicken for about 7 minutes over medium heat until cooked through.

Grilled Banana Splits

  1. Cut a small piece off the curved side of unpeeled bananas so they’ll sit level, then make a deep slit down the center of each through the peel; place on separate sheets of foil.
  2. Open the slits and brush the inside of each banana with melted butter, then sprinkle with sugar and 1 ounce of chopped semisweet or milk chocolate; fold up the foil.
  3. Grill or broil the packets over high heat until the chocolate melts, 6 to 8 minutes (don’t worry if the peel turns brown).
  4. Open the peels and top the bananas with ice cream, whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry.