GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re hosting the ultimate cookout with salads, sides, the main dishes and dessert.

Shannon Smith stopped by Culinary U of the Triad to show us the delicious menu.

Watermelon Summer Salad

2 cups diced watermelon

1 cup diced tomatoes

1 ½ cups diced English cucumber

¼ cup fresh basil leaves, chiffonade

2 cups baby arugula

¼ Tbsp. freshly grated Parmesan or feta cheese crumbles

½ tsp. or to taste flavored sea salt (I like Sriracha or smoky Sea Salt)

2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsp. olive oil

In a medium bowl, combine watermelon, tomatoes, cucumber, basil, and arugula. Stir in cheese and salt. In a separate small bowl, whisk together vinegar and olive oil. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Asian kale salad with peanut vinaigrette

1 bunch or small bag of fresh baby kale or Kale/Spinach mix

1 small head of green cabbage

3/4 cup shredded or grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup dried cranberries

Salt and pepper (I like kosher salt)

1/4 cup peanuts (dry roasted or regular, just not raw)

Chop kale (or spinach mixture) and cabbage. Chop cranberries and peanuts (rough chop) Shred Parmesan or use pre-shredded Combine greens, cranberries and Parmesan. Toss with dressing and garnish with chopped peanuts. Serves 6.

Peanut Vinaigrette Salad Dressing

1/8 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/8 cup sesame oil

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tsp. minced fresh ginger

1 3/4 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1 1/2 Tbsp. soy sauce

3 tsp. honey

1/4 cup peanuts or 2 tbsp. peanut butter

salt & pepper to taste (if needed)

1 1/4 Tbsp. water

squeeze of fresh lime or lemon juice

Finely chop peanuts in a chopper (or use Ziploc and heavy spoon to smash) In a blender combine olive oil, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, vinegar, soy sauce, honey, peanuts or peanut butter and juice. Blend on high speed until combined. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Rick & Renea’s Beefy Baked Beans

Ingredients:

1 lb. of 90/10 ground beef

1 cup sweet onion, diced

2 (28-oz). can Baked Beans, drained and rinsed well

1/2 cup Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce

1/3 cup Ketchup

1/2 cup Light Brown Sugar

1/8-1/4 cup Worcestershire Sauce

2 Tbsp. yellow mustard

Bacon, cooked and torn into 1” pieces

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground beef and onion until beef is browned and onion is softened, breaking up the beef with a wooden spoon or spatula as it cooks. In a large bowl, add the baked beans and cooked ground beef. Add barbecue sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce and mustard. Stir until well combined. Taste the mixture and adjust seasonings/sauces to your liking. Pour into a 2 qt. casserole baking dish, sprinkle bacon on top, and cover tightly with aluminum foil. Bake for 25 minutes. Serve warm.

Asian Grilled Chicken

1 Tablespoon peanut butter

1/3 cup hot water

2 tsp. minced garlic

½ cup rice vinegar

½ cup soy sauce

2 tsp. Hoison sauce

¾ cup brown sugar

2 tsp. sesame oil

½ tsp. ground ginger or 1 ½ tsp. fresh ginger root

pinch red pepper flakes

4 chicken breasts

Place the peanut butter and water in a microwave-safe dish and heat for 45 seconds. Stir until smooth and combined. Place all ingredients except the chicken into a large covered bowl or plastic bag. Stir or squeeze to incorporate. Slice the chicken into desired-size pieces for grilling. Add chicken to the marinade, cover and refrigerate for 4-12 hours. If using skewers: Soak wooden skewers in water for at least 30 minutes and thread chicken onto skewers. Grill the chicken for about 7 minutes over medium heat until cooked through.

Grilled Banana Splits

Cut a small piece off the curved side of unpeeled bananas so they’ll sit level, then make a deep slit down the center of each through the peel; place on separate sheets of foil. Open the slits and brush the inside of each banana with melted butter, then sprinkle with sugar and 1 ounce of chopped semisweet or milk chocolate; fold up the foil. Grill or broil the packets over high heat until the chocolate melts, 6 to 8 minutes (don’t worry if the peel turns brown). Open the peels and top the bananas with ice cream, whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry.