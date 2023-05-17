GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re hosting the ultimate cookout with salads, sides, the main dishes and dessert.
Shannon Smith stopped by Culinary U of the Triad to show us the delicious menu.
Watermelon Summer Salad
- 2 cups diced watermelon
- 1 cup diced tomatoes
- 1 ½ cups diced English cucumber
- ¼ cup fresh basil leaves, chiffonade
- 2 cups baby arugula
- ¼ Tbsp. freshly grated Parmesan or feta cheese crumbles
- ½ tsp. or to taste flavored sea salt (I like Sriracha or smoky Sea Salt)
- 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- In a medium bowl, combine watermelon, tomatoes, cucumber, basil, and arugula.
- Stir in cheese and salt.
- In a separate small bowl, whisk together vinegar and olive oil.
- Pour over salad and toss to coat. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Asian kale salad with peanut vinaigrette
- 1 bunch or small bag of fresh baby kale or Kale/Spinach mix
- 1 small head of green cabbage
- 3/4 cup shredded or grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- Salt and pepper (I like kosher salt)
- 1/4 cup peanuts (dry roasted or regular, just not raw)
- Chop kale (or spinach mixture) and cabbage.
- Chop cranberries and peanuts (rough chop)
- Shred Parmesan or use pre-shredded
- Combine greens, cranberries and Parmesan.
- Toss with dressing and garnish with chopped peanuts. Serves 6.
Peanut Vinaigrette Salad Dressing
- 1/8 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/8 cup sesame oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 tsp. minced fresh ginger
- 1 3/4 Tbsp. rice vinegar
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 3 tsp. honey
- 1/4 cup peanuts or 2 tbsp. peanut butter
- salt & pepper to taste (if needed)
- 1 1/4 Tbsp. water
- squeeze of fresh lime or lemon juice
- Finely chop peanuts in a chopper (or use Ziploc and heavy spoon to smash)
- In a blender combine olive oil, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, vinegar, soy sauce, honey, peanuts or peanut butter and juice.
- Blend on high speed until combined. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Rick & Renea’s Beefy Baked Beans
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. of 90/10 ground beef
- 1 cup sweet onion, diced
- 2 (28-oz). can Baked Beans, drained and rinsed well
- 1/2 cup Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce
- 1/3 cup Ketchup
- 1/2 cup Light Brown Sugar
- 1/8-1/4 cup Worcestershire Sauce
- 2 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- Bacon, cooked and torn into 1” pieces
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground beef and onion until beef is browned and onion is softened, breaking up the beef with a wooden spoon or spatula as it cooks.
- In a large bowl, add the baked beans and cooked ground beef.
- Add barbecue sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce and mustard. Stir until well combined.
- Taste the mixture and adjust seasonings/sauces to your liking.
- Pour into a 2 qt. casserole baking dish, sprinkle bacon on top, and cover tightly with aluminum foil. Bake for 25 minutes. Serve warm.
Asian Grilled Chicken
- 1 Tablespoon peanut butter
- 1/3 cup hot water
- 2 tsp. minced garlic
- ½ cup rice vinegar
- ½ cup soy sauce
- 2 tsp. Hoison sauce
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- 2 tsp. sesame oil
- ½ tsp. ground ginger or 1 ½ tsp. fresh ginger root
- pinch red pepper flakes
- 4 chicken breasts
- Place the peanut butter and water in a microwave-safe dish and heat for 45 seconds. Stir until smooth and combined.
- Place all ingredients except the chicken into a large covered bowl or plastic bag. Stir or squeeze to incorporate.
- Slice the chicken into desired-size pieces for grilling. Add chicken to the marinade, cover and refrigerate for 4-12 hours.
- If using skewers: Soak wooden skewers in water for at least 30 minutes and thread chicken onto skewers.
- Grill the chicken for about 7 minutes over medium heat until cooked through.
Grilled Banana Splits
- Cut a small piece off the curved side of unpeeled bananas so they’ll sit level, then make a deep slit down the center of each through the peel; place on separate sheets of foil.
- Open the slits and brush the inside of each banana with melted butter, then sprinkle with sugar and 1 ounce of chopped semisweet or milk chocolate; fold up the foil.
- Grill or broil the packets over high heat until the chocolate melts, 6 to 8 minutes (don’t worry if the peel turns brown).
- Open the peels and top the bananas with ice cream, whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry.