WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We are stirring up some spooky spirits on this Recipe Wednesday.

Shannon Smith stops by The Katharine in Winston-Salem for some Halloween party cocktails and mocktails.

Witches Brew

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Tito’s Vodka

.5 oz. Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Lavender Simple Syrup

.25 oz. Hibiscus Simple Syrup for color

Build: Prepare Lavender Simple Syrup by adding 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of water and ½ cup of lavender to a saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Reduce heat and let simmer for a minute then remove from heat and let syrup steep and cool. Strain to remove the herbs. Follow the same process to prepare the Hibiscus Simple Syrup using 1/2 cup dried hibiscus instead of lavender. Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into coupe. Smoke with oak chips using a smoking kit & serve.

Bloody Sangria

Ingredients:

2 oz. Fre Cabernet Sauvignon

2 oz. Cranberry Juice

1 oz. Pineapple Juice

½ oz. Luxardo Grenadine Syrup

Splash of Soda Water

Halloween Gummies

Build: Fill your wine glass with ice, and build in the glass. Top with soda water and add your spooky Halloween gummies.

Halloween Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Reposado Tequila

.5 oz. Bauchant Orange Liqueur

.5 oz. Lime Juice

1 oz. Orange Juice

Granulated Sugar or Salt (depending on your preference)

Black food coloring

Garnish: Dehydrated orange slice and Halloween gummies

Build: Mix sugar (or salt) with black food coloring and rim your margarita glass with the mixture. And all ingredients to shaker with ice, and shake and strain over new ice. Add your dehydrated orange slice and Halloween gummies.

Pumpkin Spice Martini

Ingredients:

1 oz. Broken Shed Vodka

1.5 oz. Fulton’s Harvest Pumpkin Pie Cream Liqueur

1 oz. Half and Half

Granulated Sugar

Ground cinnamon

Orange food coloring

Build: Mix sugar, a little ground cinnamon and orange food coloring, and half rim your coupe glass with the mixture. Add ice and ingredients to a shaker. Shake all ingredients and strain into your coupe glass.