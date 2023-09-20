GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Football season is in full swing!

So on this Recipe Wednesday, we’re tackling some delicious tailgating dishes.

Shannon Smith stops by Pepper Moon Catering for the recipes.

Ham and Swiss Roll-ups

1 package ham, sandwich sliced in package in 4”X6” slices, cut into thirds

1 package Swiss cheese, sliced, cut into halves

2 tubes of crescent roll dough

2 egg yolks

1 T whole-grain mustard

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Spray sheet pan with non-stick spray. Open crescent rolls and spread out triangles on cutting board. Take 1 piece ham, folded in half, and lay on triangle. Take 1 piece Swiss (1/2 of one slice) and lay on top of ham. Roll wide end of dough up to narrow end. Lay all pieces on sheet pan. Separate yolks from whites and place in small bowl. Combine egg yolks and mustard with spoon. Take spoon and spread small amount on top of roll. Bake for time on crescent roll pack, until golden brown.

May serve warm or may serve cold!

Grilled Cilantro Pesto Chicken Skewers

Ingredients

2 pounds raw chicken breasts, cut into

2 T coarsely chopped walnuts

2 t minced garlic

1.5 c loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves (no stems)

½ c loosely packed fresh Italian parsley leaves (no stems)

1 t kosher salt

¼ t black pepper

½ c extra virgin olive oil

Directions

In food processor, finely chop walnuts and garlic. Scrape down sides of the bowl. Add cilantro, parsley, salt, and pepper and process until finely chopped. Slowly add olive oil. Put pesto in a large Ziploc bag or in a bowl. Add chicken and coat all pieces. Double bag and refrigerate. Note: this freezes very well if you want to make more than a week in advance. If you freeze, make sure you thaw chicken completely when ready to cook. Soak bamboo or wood skewers for at least 1 hour prior to using. Remove chicken and skewer each piece with one soaked skewer. Place on hot grill and cook until internal temperature at thickest point is 165.

Angel Hair Pasta Salad

Ingredients

8 oz. Angel Hair pasta (broken, cooked, drained)

1 Tbsp Lawry’s Seasoning Salt

1 Tbsp lemon Juice

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 cup Chopped green onion

1 cup Chopped red pepper

1 cup Chopped green pepper

2 cup Chopped celery

1 7oz can chopped black olives, drained

1/2 cup mayonnaise

Directions

Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the box. When remove from boiling water, rinse in cold water until pasta is not longer hot and cooking. Use a large fork and knife to cut the pasta into smaller pieces. Mix with the seasoning salt, lemon juice, olive oil and mix well. Add the mayonnaise and mix. Look at the pasta. Does it need to be cut smaller? You want it to be easy to eat if you are standing up. Add the vegetables and mix. Mix thoroughly and refrigerate overnight – it is better after sitting.

Mom’s All-time Best Fruit Salad

1 15oz can mixed fruit, drained

1 7 oz can mandarin oranges, drained

1 34 oz can pineapple chunks, not tidbits, drained

1 cup fresh strawberries, quartered

1 cup fresh blueberries

2 cups fresh green or red grapes, cut in half

3 kiwis, skinned, quartered and sliced

1 package instant vanilla pudding mix

1 banana, sliced

Combine all fruit except the banana in a bowl.

Add the dry vanilla pudding mix.

Stir gently.

Cover and put in the refrigerator overnight.

Immediately before serving, add the bananas.

“We do not recommend any kind of melon in this recipe because melon contains so much water and it makes the dish watery over time.”

To reduce the sugar in this recipe, omit the canned fruit, but you will need to add fruit juice of some kind (pineapple juice is recommended) because you need the liquid to activate the pudding. The recommended amount is 1-2 Tablespoons but you may want to check several hours before serving. The pudding should be creamy, not clumpy. If clumpy, add more liquid.