HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Say cheers this holiday season with Cheerwine! The North Carolina-based soda company asked mixologists from across the state to create cocktails and mocktails using their holiday Cheerwine punch.

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith visits places in the Piedmont where you can try these drinks.

The Katharine’s Cheerwine Mocktail:

2 oz Cheerwine holiday punch reduction

Splash of lime

1oz pineapple juice

Fill the glass with ginger ale Top with your favorite garnish. Rosemary and cherries are good ones.

