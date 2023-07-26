WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re making Mexican meals at home!
This is more than just homemade tacos. The chefs at Mi Pueblo in Winston-Salem show us how to make new dishes that friends and family will love.
Camarones al guajillo
Ingredients
- Poblano rice
- Shrimps
- Guajillo peppers (fine strips )
- Orange
- Fresh garlic (chopped)
- White wine
- Lemon
- Butter
- Onions (slices )
Directions
Cook the shrimp in the butter with the onions, guajillo pepper, and fresh garlic. Add the white wine and the juice of ½ lemon.
Serve with poblano rice and a slice of orange.
Carne asada
Ingredients
- 8 oz flank steak (marinated with chili powder, garlic and salt)
- Mexican rice (made with tomatoes and onions)
- Beans (refried beans )
- Guacamole (avocados mashed with cilantro , onions and tomatoes )
- Pico de gallo (tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeño )
- Lettuce
- Grill onions
- Grill jalapeño
Directions
Cut the flank steak into thin filets and marinate with the espécial seasoning, butter and put on the grill. Serve with rice beans and guacamole salad.
Tequila chicken
Ingredients
- White rice (poblano rice)
- Black beans (boiled with onions and cilantro)
- Grill onions
- Grill bell peppers
- Grill chicken breast
- Tequila sauce ( honey, tequila, orange juice and olive oil)
- Lemon
Enchiladas verdes
Ingredients
- Green tomatillo sauce (tomatillos, jalapeños, cilantro, garlic and onions)
- Shredded chicken (with onions and bell peppers)
- Queso fresco (Mexican cheese)
- Red onions
- Mexican rice
- Corn tortillas
Directions
Heat corn tortillas and then fill them with shredded chicken and make the enchiladas. Add green sauce on top and queso fresco
Serve with Mexican rice