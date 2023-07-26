WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re making Mexican meals at home!

This is more than just homemade tacos. The chefs at Mi Pueblo in Winston-Salem show us how to make new dishes that friends and family will love.

Camarones al guajillo

Ingredients

Poblano rice Shrimps Guajillo peppers (fine strips ) Orange Fresh garlic (chopped) White wine Lemon Butter Onions (slices )

Directions

Cook the shrimp in the butter with the onions, guajillo pepper, and fresh garlic. Add the white wine and the juice of ½ lemon.

Serve with poblano rice and a slice of orange.

Carne asada

Ingredients

8 oz flank steak (marinated with chili powder, garlic and salt) Mexican rice (made with tomatoes and onions) Beans (refried beans ) Guacamole (avocados mashed with cilantro , onions and tomatoes ) Pico de gallo (tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeño ) Lettuce Grill onions Grill jalapeño

Directions

Cut the flank steak into thin filets and marinate with the espécial seasoning, butter and put on the grill. Serve with rice beans and guacamole salad.

Tequila chicken

Ingredients

White rice (poblano rice) Black beans (boiled with onions and cilantro) Grill onions Grill bell peppers Grill chicken breast Tequila sauce ( honey, tequila, orange juice and olive oil) Lemon

Enchiladas verdes

Ingredients

Green tomatillo sauce (tomatillos, jalapeños, cilantro, garlic and onions) Shredded chicken (with onions and bell peppers) Queso fresco (Mexican cheese) Red onions Mexican rice Corn tortillas

Directions

Heat corn tortillas and then fill them with shredded chicken and make the enchiladas. Add green sauce on top and queso fresco

Serve with Mexican rice