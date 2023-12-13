WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — ‘Tis the season for all the sweets!

On this Recipe Wednesday, bring on the sugar. Shannon Smith stops by Dewey’s Bakery in Winston-Salem to show us some new treats to try this holiday season.

Peppermint Oreo Truffles

Ingredients:

18 oreos

4 oz Softened cream cheese

1 tsp peppermint oil extract

8 oz white melting chocolate

1/4 cup crushed peppermint candy canes

Recipe:

Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Crush oreos in a food processor until finely ground Add the cream cheese and the peppermint oil extract and pulse until the mixture is well combined and smooth Use a small cookie dough scooper and scoop some of the mixture into your hands and roll it into a smooth ball. Place on cookie sheet. Repeat until all the dough is used. Place the cookie sheet into the freezer until chilled, at least 1 hour. In a microwave-safe bowl, place white melting chocolate in it and microwave in 15-second increments, repeat until smooth. Remove the truffles from the freezer and dip into the white chocolate and place back onto the cookie sheet, top with crushed peppermint candy canes. Allow chocolate to harden before serving.

Hot Cocoa Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup softened unsalted butter

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla

3 ¼ cup AP flour

4 packages of hot cocoa mix

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup mallow bites

Recipe:

In a bowl combine the softened butter and sugars until light and fluffy Add the eggs and vanilla, mix well. In a separate bowl combine your dry ingredients, gradually add your dry ingredients to the wet ingredients until well combined. DO NOT OVERMIX Stir in your chocolate chips and mallow bites. Cover and chill for 30 mins Preheat oven to 350 degrees With a cookie scoop start scooping out the dough on a silicone baking sheet. Bake 9-12 mins or until edges are lightly browned. These cookies are great, easy and delicious. I’m sure Santa will love to eat these!

Christmas Tree Brownies

Ingredients:

1 box of brownie mix (plus ingredients needed on the box)

1 ½ stick of butter

4 cups of powdered sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp heavy cream or milk

Green food coloring

Sprinkles (optional)

Recipe:

Follow the instructions on the box of brownie mix. While brownies are being baked start on buttercream In a stand mixer beat the butter until smooth Add powdered sugar and beat until well combined, add the vanilla and heavy cream (or milk). If your icing is too thick add more cream if too runny add more powdered sugar. Add green food coloring until the desired color. Once the brownies are cooled down, cut down the pan vertically, then cut each side into triangles, These will be your trees.

Now this is where you can be creative, create your own Christmas tree with the icing. Also adding sprinkles to create your ornaments or sugar pearls to really make them look like ornaments! This activity is fun for the kids because they get to interact and have fun with their own creativity!