MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we are cooking up some Southern Summer favorites at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy.

Shannon Smith shows us two of their most famous recipes, fried chicken and brown sugar pie.

Fried Chicken

Ingredients:

1 Whole Chicken about 3 pounds, Cut into 8 pieces (2 thighs, 2 wings, 2 Breasts and 2 drumsticks)

1 Quart of Buttermilk

8 cups of Flour

2 tsp Baking Powder

1 cup Corn Starch

2 Tbsp Garlic Powder

2 Tbsp Onion Powder

2 Tbsp Paprika

2 Tbsp Black Pepper

3 Tbsp Sea Salt

Directions

Mix together the spices and season the chicken using half of the spices

Add the buttermilk to the seasoned chicken, mix well and store refrigerated for 4 to 6 hours

After the 4 to 6 hours is finished, add the remaining seasoning to the flour, corn starch and baking powder and mix well

Slowly add the buttermilk-soaked chicken to the flour mixture and knead the flour into all surfaces of the chicken

Continue to work the seasoned flour into the chicken and allow the chicken to rest in the flour while you heat up your pan

In a frying pan with high walls or a cast iron skillet, heat about 3/4″ to an inch of vegetable oil to 325 degrees

Once the oil temperature is where it needs to be, shake off any excess flour from the chicken and then carefully add the chicken to the fry pan, making sure to add the largest pieces first, because they will need the longest time

The chicken will take between 15 and 25 minutes and you will need to flip the chicken halfway through cooking.

The chicken is finished cooking when a thermometer is inserted into the thickest part of each piece and it reads 165 degrees or higher

Brown Sugar Pie

Crust

Ingredients

2 ½ cups All Purpose Flour (spooned, sifted and leveled)

1 tsp Salt

6 tablespoons of unsalted butter (chilled and cut into cubes)

2/3 cup vegetable shortening (chilled)

½ cup cold water

Directions

Whisk flour and salt together in large bowl Cut the butter and shortening into the flour mixture using a pastry cutter (or 2 forks) until the mixture resembles pea-sized bits being careful not to overwork the ingredients Add cold water a tablespoon at a time until the dough forms a large clump Using floured hands, work the dough until the ingredients are well incorporated Form a large ball, cut in half Press the 2 halves into 2 large disks and wrap in saran wrap Refrigerate for at least 2 hours (no more than 3 days) Roll out using a floured rolling pin and transfer into a pie plate

Pie

Ingredients:

3 cups light brown sugar (packed)

¾ cup melted butter

¾ cup whole milk (heated to almost boiling)

3 large eggs (beaten)

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 tsp pure vanilla

½ tsp salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 300 degrees (low fan) Mix flour, brown sugar, salt together Beat eggs Mix butter & milk (heated to almost boiling) into sugar mixture and mix well Add eggs and mix well Add vanilla and mix well Pour into unbaked pie crust Bake 30 minutes, then turn Bake another 30 minutes Place on rack to cool