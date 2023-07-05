JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we feature the fresh fruits and vegetables growing in gardens across the state this summer.

From sweet grilled watermelon to a chilled vegetable soup, Shannon Smith shows us some fun summer recipes from GTCC’s Culinary school in Jamestown.

Grilled Watermelon

Ingredients

Juice of 1 lime

1/4 c. honey

honey 1 tbsp. olive oil

olive oil 1 small watermelon, cut into 1″ thick wedges

small watermelon, cut into 1″ thick wedges Freshly torn mint leaves, for serving

Flaky sea salt, for serving

Place the watermelon in Vacuum sealed bags In the mixing bowl add honey, lime, olive oil, marinade add two bags and vacuum seal. If you don’t have a vacuum sealer, just use freezer bags place in refrigerator for a few hours. This will help intensify the flavors

Heat grill or grill pan to medium heat.

When ready to grill remove watermelon from bags, place them on a tray brush them with marinade from bag

Place on grill. Cook until grill marks form and fruit softens slightly, about 2 minutes per side.

Sprinkle with mint and flaky sea salt and serve.

Gazpacho

1 1/2 pounds vine-ripened tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped

Tomato juice

1 cup cucumber, peeled, seeded and chopped

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1 small jalapeno, seeded and minced

1 medium garlic clove, minced

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 lime, juiced

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon toasted, ground cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, chiffonade

Directions

Fill a 6-quart pot halfway full of water, set over high heat and bring to a boil. Make an X with a paring knife on the bottom of the tomatoes. Drop the tomatoes into the boiling water for 15 seconds, remove and transfer to an ice bath and allow to cool until able to handle, approximately 1 minute. Remove and pat dry. Peel, core and seed the tomatoes. When seeding the tomatoes, place the seeds and pulp into a fine mesh strainer set over a bowl in order to catch the juice. Press as much of the juice through as possible and then add enough bottled tomato juice to bring the total to 1 cup. Place the tomatoes and juice into a large mixing bowl. Add the cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, jalapeno, garlic clove, olive oil, lime juice, balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire, cumin, salt and pepper and stir to combine. Transfer 1 1/2 cups of the mixture to a blender and puree for 15 to 20 seconds on high speed. Return the pureed mixture to the bowl and stir to combine. Cover and chill for 2 hours and up to overnight. Serve with chiffonade of basil.

Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Pesto

Pesto

1 cup of basil, chopped

½ cup toasted pine nuts

4-6 cloves of garlic

½ cup of Parmesan cheese

½ cup of olive oil

Mix all ingredients in the food processor or blender to puréed

One spaghetti squash, cut in half deseeded

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

½ cup feta cheese

½ Cup of sun-dried tomatoes, Chopped

2 ounces of avocado oil

Place all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix. Cut squash in half lengthwise, clean out seeds and Rob with avocado oil. Stuffed squash with cheese, filling, cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 3:50 for at least an hour or till done.

Frozen Fruit Dessert or Vegan Ice Cream

4-5 bananas, cut up, frozen in freezer bag

1 1/2 pounds frozen strawberries, mangoes, or blueberries

1 cup vanilla, almond milk

1 teaspoon Kosher salt



In a blender or food processor, place all items and purée to a creamy consistency.

Put in pan and freeze

Vegetarian Italian Hero

Ingredients

1/2 c. pitted green olives, such as castelvetrano or manzanilla

1/2 c. pitted dark olives, such as kalamata or niçoise

1/3 c. canned artichokes, roughly chopped

1/3 c. roasted peppers (fresh or jarred), roughly chopped

3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. capers

1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

FOR THE SANDWICHES

2 medium eggplants (about 1 ½ lb), sliced into ¼” planks

2 medium zucchini (about 1 ¼ lb), sliced into ¼” planks

Kosher salt

9 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tsp. oregano, divided

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. smoked paprika

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 foot long (or four 6’) Italian style sub rolls

1/4 c. red wine vinegar

1/4 lb. mozzarella cheese

2 tomatoes thinly sliced

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 c. jarred peppers, such as banana, Calabrian or sweet peppers

1 small head iceberg, thinly sliced

3 tbsp. mayo, optional

Directions

FOR THE OLIVE SALAD Add all ingredients to a food processor and pulse until ingredients are broken up into similar-sized small chunks. You can accomplish the same results without a food processor by finely chopping all the ingredients then stirring in the oil and red wine vinegar. Season to taste with salt and pepper then refrigerate until ready to use

FOR THE SANDWICHES Set one oven-safe wire racks into each of two baking sheets. Place the eggplant slices on one, and the zucchini on the other. Salt both eggplant and zucchini slices with about 1 tablespoon salt on all sides. Let sit for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour. Then pat dry vegetables thoroughly with a paper towel. Adjust oven racks to lower and center positions, and preheat to 425º. In a large bowl, combine 5 tablespoons oil, soy sauce, 1 teaspoon oregano, garlic powder, paprika, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ tsp black pepper. Toss the zucchini in the mixture until fully coated then transfer it to its rack on the baking sheet. Then toss the eggplant in the mixture and transfer it to its rack on the baking sheet. Transfer the sheets (with the veggies still on their wire racks) to the oven and roast for about 20 to 25 minutes, switching the sheets halfway through, until the veggies are tender and have browned slightly. Set aside to cool. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining 4 tablespoons oil, red wine vinegar and remaining 1 teaspoon oregano. (These ingredients can also be added to a squeeze bottle and shaken.) Assemble the sandwiches: Slice the bread and scoop out the inner bread of only the top half of each. Sprinkle both sides of the bread with the oil and vinegar mixture. Begin layering with the roasted vegetables followed by provolone. Add the tomatoes, onion, peppers, and iceberg. Spread a layer of mayo (if using) to the top half of the bread then fill the space left by scooping out the bread with olive salad. Slice the sandwiches into equal portions, stab with toothpicks and serve.

