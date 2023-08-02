HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — August 4th is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. So, to celebrate America’s favorite cookie, the FOX8 Morning News team shared our recipes.

Shannon’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

2 ¼ cups AP flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 sticks softened SALTED butter

¾ c white sugar

¾ c DARK brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs

4 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 375. Combine flour, baking soda and salt in a small bowl and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, beat softened butter, white and brown sugar and vanilla extract until creamy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Slowly beat in flour mixture. Stir in chocolate chips Use a cookie scoop to place on a large baking sheet. Bake for approximately 10 minutes or until golden brown.

Cindy’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

2 1⁄4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup butter, melted

3⁄4 cup granulated sugar

3⁄4 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs

2 cups Nestle Toll House miniature semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup Nestle Toll House large semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

Combine flour, baking soda and salt in small bowl. Beat butter, sugars, and vanilla in large mixer bowl until mixed and creamy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add in flour mixture gradually. Stir in mini-chips. Mix well. Stir in larger chips. Mix well. Drop by rounded tablespoon onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake in preheated 350F oven for 9-11 minutes or until the outside edges are golden brown, for crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside cookies. The inside will look lighter. If you want crunchy all the way through cookies, bake until golden brown throughout. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely.

Jordan’s Cookie Recipe

This makes a small batch of about 15 medium/large cookies, Jordan says.

1¼ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 stick of unsalted butter

½ cup of brown sugar

½ cup of white sugar

1 egg

1 teaspon vanilla extract

Mix of Semi sweet chocolate chips and chopped bakers chocolate bar. Start with 2 cups then add more as you see fit

Bake 350 degrees for 14 mins

Emily Byrd’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

I have to give credit for this recipe to Chris Barnes, one of FOX8’s superstar directors on the morning news!

Some secrets to this recipe:

Never substitute any ingredient

Stick to the measurements EXACTLY

Chill the dough for at least 24 hours

Make the cookies BIG

Ingredients

2 cups minus 2 Tbs. cake flour (8 ½ oz)*

1 2/3 cups bread flour (8 ½ oz)*

1 ¼ tsp. baking soda

1 ½ tsp. baking powder

1 ½ tsp. coarse salt, such as kosher

2 ½ sticks (1 ¼ cups; 10 oz.) unsalted butter, softened

1 ¼ cups (10 oz) light brown sugar

1 cup plus 2 Tbs. (8 oz.) granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 ¼ pounds bittersweet chocolate chips or chunks, preferably about 60% cacao content, such as Ghirardelli

Sea salt or kosher salt for garnishing

* To those questioning the weight of the flours, they are indeed correct. Different flours have different weights, so just because you are weighing out the same number of ounces doesn’t mean you are using the same amount, if that makes sense. Trust me on this one.

Combine flours, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Whisk well, then set aside. Using a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream butter and sugars until very light and fluffy, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Mix in the vanilla. Scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. Reduce the mixer speed to low, then add dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Add the chocolate chips and mix briefly to incorporate. Press plastic wrap against the dough, and refrigerate for 24 to 36 hours. The dough may be used in batches, and can be refrigerated for up to 72 hours. When you’re ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350°F. Remove the bowl of dough from the refrigerator and allow it to soften slightly. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick baking mat. Using a standard-size ice cream scoop, scoop six mounds of dough onto the baking sheet, making sure to space them evenly. Sprinkle lightly with sea salt and bake until golden brown but still soft, 15-20 minutes. Transfer the baking sheet to a wire rack for 10 minutes, then transfer the cookies onto the rack to cool a bit more.