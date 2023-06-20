STALEY, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you need an active boy in your life?

Meet Dodger! The folks at Happy Hills Animal Foundation say that Dodger is a wonderful boy who would be great with a family. He’s a 2-year-old Dashchund mix who only weighs in at 12 pounds, so he’d be great for someone who wants a smaller friend.

He does well on his leash and is crate trained. He’s friendly with other dogs, though he’s never met a cat before! He’s eager for love and up to date on all his shots.

If you’d like to meet Dodger, call Happy Hills at (336) 622-3620 or visit them online.