HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This pup is a playful girl with a different kind of life!

Meet CeCe! CeCe is a sweet, playful puppy but she’s a little different, because she’s only got one kidney!

The only difference between her and other dogs is that she goes to the doctor a little more than them, and her condition will probably shorten her lifespan.

That doesn’t mean she isn’t a fun-loving girl who wants a great family to lover her!

If you are interested in giving Cece a wonderful home reach out to tgrr.org/adopt/Cece