ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This gorgeous girl with a big smile is “delightful to spend time with!”

Merlot came into the Rockingham County Animal Shelter with her sister, who recently got adopted, so now it’s Merlot’s turn to find a forever family.

This girl a smart and knows a few basic commands already. The folks at the shelter think that Merlot will excel in fun games like agility or dock diving!

She’d be best for an active loving family who will welcome her inside as a family member.

Contact the Rockingham County Animal Shelter for more information.