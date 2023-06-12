GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An older pup who still has energy to play is waiting for a home of her own.

Meet Nova! Nova is an 8-year-old shepherd mix who loves being near people and getting pets! She’s got great leash manners and good behavior with treats too.

Nova is our Pet of the Week!

She’s an older lady so she’d be happy in a quiet home without small children or other pets, but she has lots of love to give for the right family.

Anyone who wants to meet Nova should contact Guilford County Animal Shelter and they have a need for fostering, as well. Anyone who might want to foster should reach out to Kendelle Federico at kfederico@guilfordcountync.gov.