STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — This sweet bun needs a home!

Meet Chloe! This sweet girl is a 4-year-old Holland Lop bunny who is inquisitive, enjoys playing with her dog foster sibling and is a big fan of her daily salads!

Chloe isn’t crazy about being picked up quite yet. She gets a little sassy about it, but her foster mom is working on it. Underneath that sass is a total cutie who seems to like other animals a lot, so while she might not be right for a smaller kid, she’d probably be happy with a rabbit friend!

She got to meet the Grinch for the holidays, which she was clearly thrilled by.

If you’d like to find out about adopting Chloe, contact Red Dog Farm.