GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This sweet, playful girl is one of Guilford County Animal Shelter’s longest stays!

Meet Kyla! Kyla is four and has been in the shelter since January. She is heartworm positive, but this is a treatable condition and doesn’t slow her down at all.

She’s a wiggly little girl who absolutely loves her toys, and just adores getting pets from people. She’d be better with no small animals in the home and should be introduced to any potential new canine siblings before she’s adopted.

If you’re interested in adopting Kyla or any other pets at Guilford County Animal Services, please call 336-641-3400 or visit our website.