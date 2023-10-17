HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you have a calm dog who needs a friend?

Meet Willow. This 4-year-old, 45-pound golden retriever mix who is “quite the introvert” and maybe a little bit afraid of, well, almost everything. Maybe you can relate.

The folks at Triad Golden Retriever Rescue think that Willow would do great with a laid-back canine friend who might help her build some confidence. Sometimes, you just need a friend who wants to hang out quietly.

Hyper dogs and kids are a little overwhelming for Willow. She just likes to chill, is great in a crate and is housebroken and has good leash manners.

If you’re interested in learning more about Willow please go to tgrr.org/adopt