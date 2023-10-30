RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A spunky girl has spent a long time waiting for her forever home.

This is Niola. She’s two years old and around forty pounds. The shepherd mix has been waiting at the shelter for over 120 days for her forever family. She loves to run and play and has lots of love for a new family.

An active family who can take her on good walks would be best, and she’s good with other dogs.

Her adoption fee is partially sponsored so adopting her will only cost $20. Contact the Randolph County Animal Shelter to find out more about Niola.