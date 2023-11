(WGHP) — This boy has a big personality and a bigger heart.

James is an adult hound mix who is playful and energetic and the folks at Happy Hills Animal Foundation say he’s always making people laugh with his goofy antics.

He’s also a smart boy! He learns quickly and is a loyal friend who will be there for you if you just need some company.

If you’re looking for a friend to take a new adventure with, call HHAF at (336) 622-3620 to find out more about James